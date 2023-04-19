Source Fashion to double in size for July return

The UK-based textile sourcing show Source Fashion returns to London Olympia in July, expanding its size by more than double.

The fair supports decision-makers in the areas of buying, sourcing and procurement with audited exhibitors that ensure “sustainability and transparency”, as stated in the official press release.

Offered are products like raw materials, fabrics, trims and packaging, as well as the opportunity to network, exploring manufacturers' services and contracts for in house design services. The show intends to provide tools and inspiration to ignite new ranges and connections.

The launch in February was visited by over 130 manufacturers from 20 countries, including India, Peru, Cambodia, and Greece. The Numbers are expected to grow for the next show in summer, with over 300 international exhibitors seeing the show.

The visitors amounted to about 5,000 in total, and consisted of brands and retailers such as John Lewis, Urban Outfitters and Asos.

Director of sourcing at Source Fashion explained that due to the expected growth of the global sustainability market by 24 percent, brands are now, more than ever, keen to partner with “sustainable” manufacturers and suppliers, which resulted in the expected high numbers and the doubling in size for the show’s next date.

She adds: “We champion responsibility, and sustainability isn’t just an addition to our show, it is our core value. We unite manufacturers practising environmental, transparent, and fair-trade methods, with buyers looking to source sustainably.”

Source Fashion will take place between July 16 and 18 at Kensington Olympia.

