Southampton Solent students showcase work and build industry connections at Graduate Fashion Week

Students from Southampton Solent University presented their work and gained valuable industry exposure during the 35th edition of Graduate Fashion Week, held at the Truman Brewery in London's Brick Lane.

The university attended the annual event with 13 students shortlisted across 17 award categories, including moving image, fashion photography, styling, marketing and inclusive design. Solent's exhibition stand featured a range of final-year projects spanning fashion films, photography, publications, marketing campaigns and design concepts.

Throughout the four-day event, students engaged with recruiters, employers and fellow creatives, while participating in portfolio reviews, career talks and networking sessions. Across the venue, universities from the UK and abroad showcased graduate work through exhibitions, catwalk presentations and film screenings.

Fashion design student Belle Fletcher presented her final collection on the Liberty Fabrics catwalk, describing the experience as an important opportunity to share work developed largely in the studio with a wider audience and build professional connections.

Alongside those exhibiting, students from Solent's Makeup and Hair Design programme worked backstage on catwalk shows, gaining hands-on experience creating runway looks. Lecturer Charlotte Logue said the experience offered students a close insight into the pace and demands of the fashion industry.

In the event's cinema programme, moving image projects by Solent students Lily Herbert and Kimi Nimaei were screened alongside work from other institutions. Nimaei said the event provided an opportunity to connect with other creatives and share ideas with people from across the industry.

Graduate Fashion Week also featured a careers area where students could meet professionals working in fashion, media, public relations and marketing, with employers advertising opportunities through a dedicated jobs board.

As Graduate Fashion Week 2026 concluded, participating students left with industry contacts, professional feedback and practical experience gained from presenting their work on one of fashion education's largest platforms.