Spanish design university UDIT organises first Fashion Communication Week

From April 11 to April 13, the University of Design and Technology UDIT in Madrid, Spain hosted its ‘Fashion Communication Week’, the first of its kind in Spain, according to a press release shared with FashionUnited.

The 2023 edition of the event took place over a total of three days. UDIT, formerly known as ESNE, hosted a series of sessions and talks at its university auditorium.

Some of the speakers during UDIT’s Fashion Communication Week 2023 included Alejandro Gómez Palomo, creative director of Palomo Spain, Sergio de León, deputy managing director of Loewe Perfumes.

Spanish fashion journalist Rafael Muñoz and Raúl Romero, communications specialist and press officer for several Spanish fashion brands also gave presentations during the event. In addition, stylist Chabela García and photographer Javi López hosted a fashion shooting.

UDIT student in conversation with fashion journalist Rafael Muñoz during the university's first Fashion Communication Week. Image courtesy of UDIT.

Students could also attend a round table on influencer marketing and trends, with the participation of Jorge Redondo, creative director of fashion label Redondo Brand, influencer and content creator Jessie Chanes, and Natalia Presas, talent manager at The Lab Talents agency.

UDIT is an educational institution in Spain formerly known as ESNE, school of design, innovation and technology that offers two bachelor programmes in fashion, the BA in fashion design and the BA in fashion management and communication and a master degree in fashion design.