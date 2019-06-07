Spanish eyewear brand Kaleos expands into ready-to-wear

Barcelona-based eyewear brand Kaleos Eyehunters is complementing its statement-making pieces with an entirely new category: clothing. In an announcement from the brand, Kaleos’ debut ready-to-wear collection features both womenswear and menswear, and is currently sold worldwide on the brand’s own website.

Kaleo’s pieces — which range from 100 USD to 450 USD — take on a slow-fashion process, creating a limited run of 100 pieces per design, which are each hand-stitched in Kaleos’ factories over the course of six months.

Ahead, the Kaleos team talks with FashionUnited about its debut ready-to-wear collection.

What inspired expanding to RTW from eyewear?

From the beginning, we have been a brand that has been eclectic in its approach because our campaigns and our way of working was close to a fashion house. Claudia Brotons, our creative director, in the past had worked on ready-to-wear and founded Kaleos as a brand where design is most important along with quality. During these years with Kaleos, we have realized that there was talent and space to expand our vision of fashion. When we turned five years old we decided to expand the brand, thus becoming the vision we had from the beginning of ourselves.

How do you feel the overall tone of your eyewear collections and the KALEOS brand transition to clothing?

Totally connected. We haven't changed our philosophy; we've just expanded it. Both in glasses and in RTW, we work with Italian materials of high quality—it is our base, and from here the technical plans in one case and the pattern in another are what make a big difference. Our products are quality because they feel good and they feel good because they are well-designed and built. The idea of durability and quality is the zygote of all our ideas.

Can you tell us about the process behind creating this debut RTW collection?

It has been quite a challenge. When you already have a project that rolls, it would be comfortable to keep that and that's it. [We] like the idea of risking and expanding our concept of beauty, quality and design. We have gone through many phases, from deciding how big the collection should be to how this would coexist on the web with our previous project. We are a small team, but we have all worked to not lose our essence. Accessories and clothing coexist and feed off of each other, in a really perfect way this is possible because we know who our target is, and we know that #KALEOSpeople is looking for a durable wardrobe that also has special touches that make it different.

At the end of the day, the work comes from a selected color card and gives way to be carried by many personalities along with different moments. Office, leisure, special events...you can find your style in some element of the collection and it is something that has always identified us and that has been maintained in this process of creation.

Are their plans to expand distribution in the future?

At the moment we are focusing our efforts in the B2C for our RTW line. But we don't close the borders to anything.

Production is limited to 100 units per garment — can you share more on that decision?

All our collections are limited. Once a product is finished, it is not reissued. This is an interesting way of working for us, which means that we are always up to date and do not rest on our laurels. In this way we maintain our curiosity for trends and challenge ourselves as a creative team to be different and pioneering.

How are you focusing on slow fashion with the new RTW part of your brand?

Slow fashion, comes from our fabrics, which are selected in Italy from manufacturers that work in small workshops and that offer something unique and continues in Spain. Where we have made a selection of nearby workshops that hand sew all the garments, giving them the necessary quality details to be perfect.

In both cases, time is needed and in KALEOS we give it. We prefer that it takes a long time to produce and that it is perfect. For us, this is slow fashion. That's why we talk about sedimentary collections. We don't want to go 100 percent with the rhythm of the market and in this SS19 collection, you can find adaptable garments for the whole year.

Images: Courtesy of Kaleos