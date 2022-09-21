Spanish fashion brand Bimba y Lola visits LCF on Schools Tour 2022

Spanish fashion brand Bimba y Lola recently visited London College of Fashion as per a news article on the LCF website. The goal of the visit was to recruit new fashion design talent for their summer internship programme and upcoming job openings by meeting LCF graduates.

Bimba y Lola is a womenswear brand founded in Spain in 2005 with stores in the UK and other countries. The London College of Fashion visit is part of its Schools Tour 2022 through which the label hopes to get an idea of the potential of fashion graduates who are currently attending different fashion and design schools.

Graduate students of different programmes at LCF, including the BA Cordwainers in Fashion Bags and Accessories: Product Design and Innovation, the BA in Fashion Jewellery and the BA in Fashion Design Technology: Womenswear, presented their digital and physical portfolios to the Bimba y Lola team.

The graduates’ portfolios included garments and prototypes of hand embroidered denim jackets, leather handbags in geometrical shapes and ruffled bonnets and voluminous bib dresses in neutral tones.

The students received feedback on their portfolios from the Bimba y Lola professionals.