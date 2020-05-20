Spanx Active launches in the UK

US shapewear brand Spanx has launched its activewear line Spanx Active in the UK, exclusively with Selfridges.

The activewear collection has been designed with the brand's flattering lift and sculpting innovation that it has become known for and will be available in inclusive sizes from XS to 3X.

The range comprises of low to high-intensity options with sports bras, leggings and cycling shorts in plain black and camo print, as well as faux leather.

There are four lines in the collection: the Booty Boost designed with high-rise waistbands and rear-affirming performance fabric, while the Every.Wear Collection features a completely waistband-free design with hidden technology that targets the tummy, as well as offering 4-way stretch, breathability and an anti-odour finish.

The Look At Me Now Collection has been designed to offer Spanx signature shaping with soft and flexible fabric for working out or to wear as loungewear, and the Faux Leather collection has a unique gloss finish and features a power waistband to flatten and smooth your figure.

Prices range from 38 pounds to 168 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Spanx