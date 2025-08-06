Spanx and Bala unveil active collaboration

Women’s lifestyle brand Spanx, known for its shapewear, has launched its first-ever active partnership with cult-favourite wellness brand Bala.

The limited-edition ‘Spanx x Bala’ capsule collection aims to fuse “fashion and function,” and features four of Bala’s bestselling products, which have been customised to complement the autumn release of Spanx’s upcoming activewear collection.

Spanx and Bala collaboration campaign Credits: Spanx

Katie Weeks, vice president of brand marketing at Spanx, said in a statement: “We’re beyond excited to drop our first-ever activewear collaboration with Bala. This partnership unites two powerhouse brands, both founded by women and redefining their categories with bold energy and breakthrough product.

“At Spanx, we’ve spent 25 years leading with innovation that actually works for women—redefining comfort, confidence, and the way she gets dressed. We’re the OGs of shapewear, and that same trusted Spanx magic now powers every category - from smoothing to sculpting to sweat-ready styles, and with Bala’s witty, playful vibe in the mix, this collection brings the function and the flair. Women deserve real solutions that help them feel unstoppable and look damn good doing it.”

Spanx and Bala collaboration campaign Credits: Spanx

The capsule features Bala Bands, 2-lb Bala Bangles, The No-Slip High Socks and The Wavy Mat in autumn-inspired shades, Plum Berry and Orchid Ash, which mirrors the upcoming Spanxsmooth OnForm collection, which features active dresses and tops in new silhouettes along with leggings, skorts, and sports bras.

Spanx added Spanxsmooth OnForm, its elevated, buttery soft activewear collection, in January 2025. The pieces are made from the brand’s lightest level of compression, which makes it ideal for low-intensity movement and everyday dressing.

Spanx and Bala collaboration campaign Credits: Spanx

Natalie Holloway, co-founder of Bala, added: “We’ve always believed that movement should feel as good as it looks and partnering with Spanx lets us take that to a whole new level.

“This collaboration is about redefining what it means to show up for yourself... strong, stylish, and unapologetically you. We are thrilled to bring four custom products to market with Spanx that are a true expression of both brands which are rooted in innovation and fuelled by helping woman feel confident.”

The equipment capsule collection is available on both Spanx.com in the US and ShopBala.com, and the Spanxsmooth OnForm collection is available on Spanx.com.