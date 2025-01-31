Spanx partners with L'Enchanteur for new collection

Shapewear and womenswear brand Spanx has partnered with Brooklyn-based brand L'Enchanteur to create a bespoke collection of jewelry for its Spanxsculpt ReDefine denim range.

L'Enchanteur’s first brand partnership since winning the 2024 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award, the two brands kicked off the start of a partnership by hosting a dinner party in New York City on January 30.

"We're thrilled to collaborate on this exciting denim capsule with L'Enchanteur, a brand that shares our passion for innovation through design," said Katie Weeks, VP of brand marketing at Spanx, in a statement. "This partnership highlights our commitment to empowering women who are driving change in industries and inspiring future creators, just as Spanx's founder set out to do 25 years ago.”

L'Enchanteur x Spanx Collection Credits: Spanx

“The exclusive accessory capsule collection is the perfect complement to Spanxsculpt ReDefine, which introduces first-to-market technology, blending style with groundbreaking innovation." Spanx partnered with the brand founded by twin sisters Dynasty and Soull Ogun to design embellishments and add-ons to their new sculpting denim collection.

The new collection features three different attachment styles users can connect to their jeans: belt loop chains, belt loop clasps, and oversized safety pins. These are paired with a 10-charm set so wearers can create their own designs and showcase their personal expression.

The charms available include Spanx-red gemstones, a pair of crossed legs inspired by Spanx’s original packaging, L'Enchanteur’s key and mask totems, zodiac symbols representing its mysticism, and the iconic "booty." Together, these design elements celebrate the shared muse of both brands: the woman.

"We are very excited to partner with such a dynamic, revolutionary brand such as Spanx," said Dynasty Ogun, co-founder at L'Enchanteur, in a statement. "Our collaboration with Spanx sets the tone for the blend of technology and design, paving the way for a new vision across industries. Immersing ourselves in body consciousness with awareness in our form, fitting the way we continue to envision ourselves."