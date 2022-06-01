Speedo launches most sustainable swimwear to date

Speedo has launched its most sustainable swimwear collection to date, with its Eco collection featuring up to 82 percent recycled materials.

The Eco swimwear collection strengthens Speedo’s sustainable offering and features the launch of two new fabrics, the Eco Endurance + and Eco Endurabrite fabrics, which have been crafted from recycled yarn.

The new innovative fabrics were created in response to the growing global issues surrounding plastic waste and the environmental impact on the oceans. The new Eco Endurabrite features 82 percent recycled materials made from plastic bottles and ocean waste. The new fabric has a higher chlorine resistance, explains Speedo, meaning it allows swimwear to fit and feel newer for longer.

Image: Speedo

The Eco Endurabrite fabric can be found in Speedo’s spring/summer 2022 collection of fashion and functional swimwear, including an on-trend animal print seen across long-sleeved paddle suits and two pieces.

Other styles in the SS22 range have been crafted from Eco Endurance +, which is an evolution of the best-selling fabric from Speedo, which now features 53 percent recycled polyester. This includes Speedo’s bestselling fitness collections and its popular Medallist suit. As part of Speedo's commitment to be net-zero by 2030, the changes to the manufacturing and design of its popular swimsuit have saved over 27,000 metres of fabric from landfills.

Image: Speedo

Image: Speedo