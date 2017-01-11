Speedo partners with Aquaphysical

Swimwear brand Speedo has joined forces with global fitness trend Aquaphysical to launch the H2O Active collection, a versatile eco-friendly new workout line for women to wear in and out of the water.

The multi-functional collection aims to allow aquaphysical enthusiasts to wear the pieces to undertake the classes that incorporate a mix of both water and land-based exercises using the aquabase board.

The H2O Active range has been constructed using chlorine-resistant Powerflex Eco fabric that includes 78 percent Econyl yarn, an innovative nylon fibre made from regenerated plastics including abandoned fishing nets that might otherwise harm animals in the ocean.

The line launches this January and comprises of both swim and athleisure pieces such as one-piece swimsuits, tankinis, crop tops, capri pants, tops, shorts, and accessories such as wet kit bags and backpacks. Prices range from 15 pounds for the wet bag to 70 pounds for a high neck swimsuit.

"I love the H2O Active collection, it's super comfortable and looks amazing on! It's the first workout wear I've tried specifically designed for water and land exercise, such a good idea,” said UK-based presenter, personal trainer and fitness blogger, AJ Odudu. “Trying the aquaphysical class in the kit was so much fun and much harder than it looks. I fully recommend trying a class, fun and fitness is the perfect combination."

Aquaphysical was founded by Leila Francis-Coleman to create an effective and challenging way to exercise using the movement of water. The floating exercise mat is used alongside the exercise program Floatfit, a low-impact, cross-training workout on water.

Image: courtesy of Speedo