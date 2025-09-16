Sperry launches debut collaboration with Monse during NYFW SS26

American lifestyle brand Sperry debuted its first-ever collaboration with New York-based label Monse during New York Fashion Week. The collaboration sees Monse step into the footwear category for the first time and comes two seasons after Monse partnered with Sperry to feature its designs during its NYFW shows.

NYFW: Sperry x MONSE Collection Officially Debuts Credits: Andrew Werner

“Collaborating with Sperry has been an exciting opportunity to take something classic and reimagine it through the Monse lens,” said Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, co-creative directors at Monse, in a statement. “For our first foray into footwear, we wanted to create designs that feel modern and truly wearable, while honoring Sperry’s heritage and craftsmanship. This collection explores texture and detail in a way that balances bold, signature Monse elements with timeless silhouettes, making each pair both functional and full of personality.”

Together, the two brands developed a limited-edition capsule of footwear for SS26, which reimagined the classic boat shoe that Sperry is known for, through a modern, deconstructed lens. Featuring eight styles, including two exclusive styles, the Sperry x Monse collection was unveiled during a runway show on September 14.

“After two consecutive seasons on the Monse runway, we’re proud to return to the NYFW stage with an official collaboration,” shares Jonathan Frankel, President of Sperry. “The Sperry x Monse Collection shows how boundless the boat shoe can be and reflects the innovative spirit that the brand has carried for 90 years. This partnership has been a long time in the making, and it shows how a shared vision and dedication can create something transformative.”

Offering a new interpretation of Sperry, the collection includes grommet detailing, graffiti-inspired designs, and platform silhouettes. Key items in the Sperry x Monse collection include the Sperry x Monse Authentic Original 2-Eye Jelly Boat shoe in two signature colorways and the Sperry x Monse Authentic 2-Eye Lug Boat shoe, featuring upper leathers with a squared toe and stand-out stitching.

The Sperry x Monse SS26 footwear collection is set to launch in stores and online in March 2026.

