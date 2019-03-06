Sperry launches sustainable platform "Look Good Do Good"

American footwear brand Sperry is launching an ongoing sustainability project. Called "Look Good, Do Good," the initiative brings together a new collection of shoes made from recycled plastic with an education program on reducing the use of plastic.

"We are a brand born of the sea. It is our duty to get involved and protect the waterways that stretch across the globe and connect us all," Sperry's CMO Kate Minner said in a statement.

The brand prides itself in its iconic boat shoe style and heritage of a love for the sea, and as such intends to motivate consumers to help reduce the 8 million tons of plastic that enters the world's oceans each year.

Sperry's newest collection of shoes is comprised of a selection of its best-loved silhouettes for men, women and kids, each made from BIONIC, a material spun from plastic recovered in marine and coastal environments. The collection ranges in price from 70 to 100 and will be available this month from Nordstrom, Dillard's, Macy's, Zappos, and Sperry's e-commerce site.

As a second part of the Look Good, Do Good platform, Sperry is working with Waterkeeper Alliance to raise awareness for the issues of ocean population and sponsor beach cleanups. The two parties have collaborated on a voice-controlled experience that works through Amazon Echo to offer users everyday tips for using less plastic.