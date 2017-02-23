SpongeBob SquarePants gets a fashion makeover

London - Fashion designers including Peter Jensen and Bobby Abley are giving Nickelodeon cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants a fashion makeover with a new collection featuring clothing for men and women, as well as footwear, accessories and jewellery.

The SpongeBob Gold fashion collection is part of a year-long international campaign for the cartoon by the TV network and features six international designers Peter Jensen, Bobby Abley, Salar, Maria Francesca Pepe, Suecomma Bonnie and Bad Denim.

The collaborations were unveiled during London Fashion Week and includes 27 exclusive items including unisex sweatshirts by Peter Jensen, T-shirts by Bobby Abley, vintage embroidered pieces by Bad Denim, patchwork sneakers by Suecomma Bonnie, accessories by Salar and jewellery by Maria Francesca Pepe.

“I have watched SpongeBob for as long as I can remember,” said Jensen. “He is part of my Saturday morning ritual in the same way a boiled egg with salt is. Mrs. Puff is my absolute favourite, but of course, I love SpongeBob, Patrick, Gary and the rest of the clan. It’s been great fun to be part of this project. It’s been great fun to be part of this project and having my rabbit live in the world alongside SpongeBob.”

Highlights from the SpongeBob Gold range includes T-shirts and sweatshirts designed by one of London’s breakthrough menswear designers Bobby Adler who brought his unique charm, wit and humour to create a nostalgic and playful collection with funny faces, as well as introducing SpongeBob to his Bear.

Peter Jensen and Bobby Abley collaborate with SpongeBob SquarePants

Other pieces include eye-catching bag designs from Milan-based luxury accessories label Salar, while Suecomma Bonnie, regarded as Korea’s first luxury shoe brand has designed two trainers featuring gold pineapples, and Bad Denim, a store in Clapton, East London has designed SpongeBob-inspired jeans incorporating pineapples on the knees of vintage denim.

“There’s just something about SpongeBob that makes everyone smile! That’s why I love him. I wanted to create something special to celebrate his heart of gold,” said Bonnie Lee from Suecomma Bonnie.

Commenting on the collection, Nickelodeon and Viacom consumer products vice president of brand management and creative, Charlotte Castillo added: “SpongeBob is a design icon. The show’s art and loveable characters have been interpreted by designers and we are thrilled to have their own spin on this global icon.

“What makes this collection special is the way each designer has incorporated SpongeBob into their own trademark style. By bringing SpongeBob into their world and incorporating the element of gold, our collaborators have created beautiful items unlike anything we have seen before.”

The SpongeBob Gold collection is set to go on sale from May.

SpongeBob SquarePants, which launched in the US in 1999, airs in more than 180 countries, and the loveable character has more than 125 million followers across social media.

Images: Danielle Wightman-Stone / Sketches: courtesy of Nickelodeon and Viacom