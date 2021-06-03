Sports Direct collaborates with Clothsurgeon on capsule collection

Sports Direct, Europe’s biggest retailer of sports and fitness footwear, clothing and equipment is collaborating with luxury streetwear brand Clothsurgeon on a capsule collection to celebrate the European Football Championship.

The limited-edition ‘Just A Game?!’ sportswear collection brings a nod of Savile row tailoring to Sports Direct by fusing Clothsurgeon’s modern streetwear and tailoring with upcycled women’s and men’s national kits from the sportswear retailer’s archive.

Designed by Clothsurgeon’s creative directory Rav Matharu, the capsule is inspired by the former Leeds United player’s shattered dream to become a pro footballer and combines timeless black bases with colourful injections of reconstructed kits, with the striking patchwork panels referencing the footballing nations competing in the Euros.

Image: courtesy of Sports Direct/Clothsurgeon

Launching exclusively at Sportsdirect.com on June 11, the Clothsurgeon capsule was teased in the new 6 million pound Sports Direct Euros advert campaign fronted by footballing legend Eric Cantona that takes fans on a light-hearted journey through the meaning of football.

In the TV advert, Cantona can be seen wearing a bespoke three-piece suit created by the East London streetwear designer to tease the launch of the brand’s limited-edition capsule collection with Sports Direct.

Image: courtesy of Sports Direct

The four-piece capsule Sports Direct x Clothsurgeon collection features a tracksuit jacket and bottoms, vest, and bucket hat. While prices for Clothsurgeon collections typically start at the 200 pounds mark, its collaboration with Sports Direct will offer a more accessible price tag, with pieces starting at 45 pounds.

On Instagram, Matharu said of the collection in a video post: “It was great that Sports Direct approached us to work on this football-related project for the Euros. There’s an authentic story there. Myself playing the game to a professional level and then moving into fashion, streetwear and understanding the craftsmanship behind what goes into making a great product.

“So for the design, we wanted to reference a part in time where football for me, was the greatest it will ever be. The 90’s. Looking at England’s tracksuit from the 1990 World Cup. So we focused on those old school tracksuits, taking that shape and kind of making it our own.”

Image: courtesy of Sports Direct/Clothsurgeon

Beckie Stanion, chief marketing officer, added in a statement: “Football sits at the heart of communities up and down the UK, and the Euros gives us a platform to kickstart a new era of football for the brand in what’s going to be a bumper few years of international tournaments.

“Sports Direct is a place where many start their football journey - from buying boots or their first shirt. We want people to know that we’ve got the best kit for your game regardless of whether you’re stepping out at Wembley, or heading to your first five-a-side match.”

The Sports Direct x Clothsurgeon tracksuit jacket, bottoms and vest will retail for 90 pounds, with the bucket hat available for 45 pounds.