SportsShoes.com announces retail partnership with Parkrun

Online running shoes, clothing and outdoor gear retailer SportsShoes.com has announced a global partnership with community running event network Parkrun to become its official retail partner in the UK.

The deal marks SportsShoes.com's biggest retail partnership to date and will see the online retailer provide procurement and distribution services for Parkrun merchandise, including its ‘Apricot’ collection and milestone range.

Commenting on the partnership, Russ Jefferys, chief executive at Parkrun, said in a statement: "This new relationship with SportsShoes.com signifies an exciting step forward for Parkrun as we work to improve the Parkrun experience and retail offering for our global community.

“Together we will support people to make healthier and happier choices and we are thrilled to embark on this journey with SportsShoes.com as our trusted retail partner."

Brett Bannister, managing director at SportsShoes.com, added: “Parkrun has positively transformed the global running community and is built on solid foundations of inclusivity and wellbeing. Its mission aligns perfectly with ours at SportsShoes.com, which sees us always exploring new ways to support more people to lead happier and healthier lives through physical activity.

“This is our biggest ever retail partnership and will further support our international expansion strategy by placing our brand, products and expertise at the heart of the worldwide parkrun community.”