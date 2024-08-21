SportsShoes.com launches first mobile app

SportsShoes.com, the online running shoes, clothing and outdoor gear retailer, has launched its first-ever mobile app to offer the “best-in-class retail experience” for its customers.

The app has been developed by specialist sports retailer solution provider One Iota as a platform to connect, engage, and serve SportsShoes.com customers and support its wider athlete community as part of the retailer’s "ongoing strategic expansion plans".

In the app, customers can access personalised products and content suggestions, based on previous activity and preferences, with a standard shopping feed as a secondary option.

The platform also integrates customer membership options throughout the shopping journey, including the ability for users to sync their England Athletics profile with their SportsShoes.com account. The aim is to help its customers combine their running and fitness data with their shopping habits to provide a more bespoke retail experience.

Development of the app has been supported by the 4.6 million pounds the retailer has invested in the last three years in its technologies, people, processes and facilities.

SportsShoes.com campaign image Credits: SportsShoes.com

Brett Bannister, managing director of SportsShoes.com, said in a statement: "Launching our app marks a major milestone in our mission to help customers lead healthier, happier lives through their fitness and sports journeys.

"Having established a market leading online brand, our new app is a digital reincarnation for us and a key tool for our UK and European growth plans."

Alongside the app launch, SportsShoes.com has also re-platformed its UK and international websites to provide customers with an improved online purchasing experience with "increased levels of personalisation across both product discovery and advice".

Jon Cleaver, chief technology officer at SportsShoes.com, added: “Having built the expertise and invested heavily in our people, processes and technology to become a leading online sports apparel retailer, it was a logical step to expand this into a mobile app environment.

“The app’s capabilities are a perfect complement to our re-platformed website and supports our ability to connect and engage with our growing customer base to deliver a best-in-class retail experience.”