Sportswear platform Apparelle is looking to disrupt the industry

New sportswear e-tailer Apparelle wants to transform the way women shop for activewear and athleisure by offering a "highly curated edit of the best brands and pieces” from established and emerging brands.

The online sportswear destination is the brainchild of Amber Goodwin, a former investment banker, who grew tired of being bombarded with hundreds of options and sub-par quality in the activewear and athleisure market.

Goodwin said in a statement: "After countless surveys and conversations with brand owners and consumers, it became clear that there was a gap in the market for a platform exclusively focused on the best of activewear and athleisure, which has grown into a fashion category in its own right.

“Women can get “lost” when looking for activewear on larger platforms, and there are now many unique brands in this segment which are not represented on these platforms, forcing customers to compare pieces across multiple websites."

Image: Apparelle

Apparelle will offer what it calls the “finest in athleisure and activewear,” with a curated edit of over 25 established and up-and-coming brands including Lorna Jane, Bala, Free People, BareMe, and Dion of Paeania.

The edit will feature everything from yoga mats and hand weights to high-performance sports bras and apparel to loungewear, added Apparelle. In addition, there will be a “conscious edit,” featuring activewear brands that focus on sustainable practices, from their materials and packaging to ethical production.

Apparelle launches on March 21 at apparelle.co.uk.

Image: Apparelle