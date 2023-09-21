Sporty & Rich expands into beauty

Lifestyle and activewear label Sporty & Rich have launched a new beauty category as an extension of its wellness-focused principles.

S&R Beauty is grounded in “simplicity, ease of use and natural ingredients,” explains the brand and launches with five skincare products that embody the brand founder Emily Oberg’s balanced, whole-body approach to healthy living.

Inspired by Oberg’s journey after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, the products aim to offer products that soothe, calm and strengthen her sensitive skin with a collection of “streamlined and straightforward” daily essentials that are gentle and effective.

S&R Beauty campaign Credits: Sporty & Rich

Oberg has partnered with Cierra Sherwin, a seasoned cosmetic product developer and marketing expert who has worked on brands such as Glossier, Victoria Beckham Beauty and Bobbi Brown, as well as a French formulator Ludivine Blin for ingredient sourcing and formulation of the products.

The initial offering includes five genderless skincare products: a “skin softening” milk cleanser, multi-vitamin face mist, multi-purpose balm, body oil, and a hand cream.

“Each product is formulated with soothing actives, hydrating nutrients and antioxidants which work together to provide a clean, nourishing, sensorial experience,” explains Sporty & Rich in the press release.

S&R Beauty - Multi-Vitamin Face Mist Credits: Sporty & Rich

In addition, all S&R Beauty products are dermatologist-tested, vegan, paraben-free, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and safe for sensitive skin. Each product is powered “by as many naturally and organically derived ingredients as possible,” and formulated to comply with EU regulation requirements, which are much more stringent than US.

S&R Beauty is available on the brand’s website with prices ranging from 24 to 40 pounds / 28 to 48 US dollars.

Sporty & Rich; S&R Beauty skincare products

S&R Beauty campaign Credits: Sporty & Rich

S&R Beauty - Hand Cream Credits: Sporty & Rich