Spotted on the catwalk: Orchid Flower 2022 color of the year

Orchid Flower has been named color of the year 2022 by trend forecaster WGSN and color authority Coloro. The color is best described as a vibrant rose hue with purple undertones. "Orchid Flower is intense, hyper-realistic and stimulating, making it a color that stands out in both digital and physical environments," the institutes state in the release on the WGSN website. "The color is versatile enough to be used in different seasons and continents. (...) Magenta is a color that conveys the feeling of positivity and escapism."

In selecting the SS22 trend colors, WGSN says it has combined 'the desire for newness' 'with the need for confidentiality'. Pink and orange tones provide 'excitement and optimism'. On the other hand, green, blue and yellow tones 'provide reassurance and consistency'. Orchid Flower is the most important Spring/Summer 2022 color, the publication noted, and therefore voted color of the year.

Orchid Flower will appeal to both men and women, WGSN shared, and especially [driven by] the young consumer. The institute predicts the color will be seen in fashion, swimwear, interior design and beauty.

For inspiration: We spotted the magenta trend color in the FW21 collections of Chanel (see the tweed overall and co-ord set with sequin sleeves and miniskirt in the homepage image), Dries van Noten, Batsheva and Laura Biagiotti.

The latter Italian fashion designer also presented Orchid Flower for Spring/Summer 2021, namely in a polka dot ensemble and cable knit top and matching cardigan for ladies.

In the fall 2019 collections, we also saw the pink trend color already popping up at Leonard Paris and Roberto Cavalli.

Photos from new to old:

Image: Laura Biagotti FW21 + Batsheva FW21 © Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Dries van Noten FW21 © Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Laura Biagiotti SS21 © Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Tadashi Shoji SS21 © Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Leonard Paris FW19 © Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Roberto Cavalli FW19 © Catwalkpictures.com