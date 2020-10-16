Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion colours

The fashion weeks for spring/summer 2021 were full of colour. Pantone's colour reports from London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week were also on the theme of 'the joy of colour' and 'flexibility and innovation'. Pantone presented a series of colours that dominate the season with an overlap between New York and London.

FashionUnited selected some catwalk looks from both fashion weeks, based on-trend colour. From mint to deep purple amethyst, indigo and purple rose. Besides an explosion of colour, the palette also includes some classic neutral tones.

Normally speaking this article only consists of catwalk photos, but lately, the fashion weeks looked quite different. Where one brand presented a physical show, others went digital again or presented a lookbook.

Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's London Fashion Week colours for SS21

Pantone 14-3205 Pirouette

Pirouette is a 'transparent pink tint' that adds a soft atmosphere to the colour palette, according to Pantone.

Image: via Catwalkpictures.com. From top to bottom: Emilia Wickstead, Halpern.

Pantone 16-0436 Pickled Pepper

As the name suggests, 'Pickled Pepper' is linked to a pickled pepper and as a colour is both 'sweet and surprisingly spicy'.

Image: Paria Farzaneh SS21 via Catwalkpictures.com.