Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion colours
Caitlyn Terra
The fashion weeks for spring/summer 2021 were full of colour. Pantone's colour reports from London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week were also on the theme of 'the joy of colour' and 'flexibility and innovation'. Pantone presented a series of colours that dominate the season with an overlap between New York and London.

FashionUnited selected some catwalk looks from both fashion weeks, based on-trend colour. From mint to deep purple amethyst, indigo and purple rose. Besides an explosion of colour, the palette also includes some classic neutral tones.

Normally speaking this article only consists of catwalk photos, but lately, the fashion weeks looked quite different. Where one brand presented a physical show, others went digital again or presented a lookbook.

Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's London Fashion Week colours for SS21

Pantone 14-3205 Pirouette

Pirouette is a 'transparent pink tint' that adds a soft atmosphere to the colour palette, according to Pantone.

Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion coloursSpotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion colours

Image: via Catwalkpictures.com. From top to bottom: Emilia Wickstead, Halpern.

Pantone 16-0436 Pickled Pepper

As the name suggests, 'Pickled Pepper' is linked to a pickled pepper and as a colour is both 'sweet and surprisingly spicy'.

Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion colours

Image: Paria Farzaneh SS21 via Catwalkpictures.com.

Pantone 15-3716 Purple Rose

Despite the name referring to a purple rose, this colour is more of a lilac shade. Pantone describes the colour as a hue that adds a sense of 'magic'.

Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion colours

Image: Victoria Beckham SS21 via Catwalkpictures.com.

Pantone 16-1253 Orange Ochre

This ochre shade with an orange overtone surpasses the seasons, according to the colour institute.

Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion coloursSpotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion colours

Image: via Catwalkpictures.com. From top to bottom: Molly Goddard, Robyn Lynch.

Pantone 14-1050 Marigold

The Marigold colour (gold blossom) is popular in the SS21 season. It appears in both Pantone's LFW and NYFW reports. The 'yellow colour is infused with gold and orange and has a warming presence', according to the report.

Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion coloursSpotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion coloursSpotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion coloursSpotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion colours

Image: via Catwalkpictures.com. From top to bottom: Burberry, Chocheng, Jason Wu, Sukeina.

Pantone 18-4250 Indigo Bunting

The indigo colour referring to blue is no secret. Pantone, therefore, describes 'Indigo Bunting' as a 'brilliant blue with a cheerful gust'.

Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion coloursSpotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion coloursSpotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion colours

Image: via Catwalkpictures.com. From top to bottom: Burberry, David Koma, Molly Goddard.

Pantone 18-1552 Lava Falls

This slightly deeper red is reminiscent of lava, according to the colour institute.

Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion colours

Image: Marrknull SS21 via Catwalkpictures.com

Pantone 13-0647 Illuminating

In these dark times because of the pandemic, the consumer could use a sunny day Pantone must have thought. The yellow colour 'Illuminating' is 'friendly, optimistic and cheerful'. Like Marigold, this hue also appears in both the trend reports for LFW and NYFW.

Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion coloursSpotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion coloursSpotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion coloursSpotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion colours

Image: via Catwalkpictures.com. From top to bottom: Collina Strada, Flying Solo, Richard Malone, Thakoon.

Pantone 16-4535 Blue Atoll

Blue Atoll is the colour of a clear blue sea on a tropical island.

Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion colours

Image: Preen by Thornton Bregazzi SS21 via Catwalkpictures.com.

Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's New York Fashion Week colours for SS21

Pantone 15-4020 Cerulean

Anyone who vaguely recognises the colour 'Cerulean' may know this colour from the film ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, in one of the iconic scenes the various shades of blue are addressed. Cerulean' is sky blue and a beautiful soft hue in the palette.

Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion coloursSpotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion colours

Image: via Catwalkpictures.com. From top to bottom: Adeam, PH5.

Pantone 18-1248 Rust

This hue doesn't need a description. This rust tint, which also often occurs in autumn leaves, is remarkable in the palette for a spring/summer collection.

Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion colours

Image: LRS SS21 via Catwalkpictures.com

Pantone 18-4140 French Blue

Why this bright blue colour is linked to France and specifically to 'Paris waking up in spring' is not immediately clear in the Pantone report. It's just a few shades next to 'Indigo Bunting'.

Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion colours

Image: Jason Wu SS21 via Catwalkpictures.com.

Pantone 13-0117 Green Ash

The colour palette of New York Fashion Week has two shades of green of which the first is 'Green Ash'. This mint/menthol green shade is 'cool and soothing', according to Pantone.

Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion coloursSpotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion colours

Image: via Catwalkpictures.com. From top to bottom: PH5, Reem Acra.

Pantone 16-1529 Burnt Coral

This coral colour does not need a description, it speaks for itself. Yet Pantone describes the colour as 'an invitation to conviviality'.

Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion coloursSpotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion coloursSpotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion colours

Image: via Catwalkpictures.com. From top to bottom: Carolina Herrera, Flying Solo, PH5.

Pantone 16-5938 Mint

The colour 'Mint' is as straightforward as it can be. A colour that 'refreshes and restores', according to Pantone.

Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion colours

Image: Badgley Mishka SS21 via Catwalkpictures.com

Pantone 17-3628 Amethyst Orchid

This purple jewel shade has a hint of florality, according to the colour institute.

Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion colours

Image: Tom Ford SS21 via Catwalkpictures.com

Pantone 18-2043 Raspberry Sorbet

The name of this colour ensures that you immediately visualise it in your head. A raspberry sorbet, a tantalising pink colour for the spring/summer 21 seasons.

Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion coloursSpotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion colours

Image: via Catwalkpictures.com. From top to bottom: Goom Jeo, Jason Wu.

Pantone 17-5104 Ultimate Gray

Last but not least in FashionUnited's round-up is a classic shade of grey. Ultimate Grey appears in both LFW and NYFW in the colour report and is, of course, according to Pantone, the ultimate grey.

Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion coloursSpotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion colours

Image: via Catwalkpictures. From top to bottom: Edward Crutchley, Flying Solo.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL. Translated and edited to English.
