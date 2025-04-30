Spotted on the catwalk: WGSN and Coloro’s Colour of the Year 2027, Luminous Blue

Luminous Blue, a “mysterious and eccentric” shade, was named WGSN and Coloro’s Colour of the Year for 2027 on April 29. The choice of the strong blue pigment reflects what the duo said was an increase in demand for colours that “provide a sensory link to tradition, culture and wisdom”, with this particular shade offering both versatility and broad appeal.

Luminous Blue (Coloro code: 125–28–38). Credits: WGSN/Coloro.

While the trend forecasting platform suggested that Luminous Blue is to resonate from occasionwear to active, the shade had already made its mark in the runway through ready-to-wear, haute couture and accessories. Here is how it has been used in recent runway collections.

Ready-to-wear

Akris AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

David Koma AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Connor Ives Aw25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Sergio Hudson AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Laquan Smith AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Issey Miyake AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Alberta Ferretti Aw25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Couture

Armani Privé HC SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Mariano Moreno HC SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Imane Ayissi HC SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Georges Hobeika HC SS25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Valentino HC AW23. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Accessories

Fiorucci AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Moschino AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Marni SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

White Mountaineering AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dhruv Kapoor AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Menswear

Walter Van Beirendonck AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Giorgio Armani AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Helen Anthony AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Alainpaul AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight