Spotted on the catwalk: WGSN and Coloro’s Colour of the Year 2027, Luminous Blue

Luminous Blue, a “mysterious and eccentric” shade, was named WGSN and Coloro’s Colour of the Year for 2027 on April 29. The choice of the strong blue pigment reflects what the duo said was an increase in demand for colours that “provide a sensory link to tradition, culture and wisdom”, with this particular shade offering both versatility and broad appeal.
While the trend forecasting platform suggested that Luminous Blue is to resonate from occasionwear to active, the shade had already made its mark in the runway through ready-to-wear, haute couture and accessories. Here is how it has been used in recent runway collections.