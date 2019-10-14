Spotted on the catwalks: Pantone's SS20 fashion colours

"Colorful favorites coupled with seasonal shades come together to create a palette of modern color classics," sums up Pantone's Spring/Summer 2020 NYFW colour palette consisting of twelve fashionable colours.

“Combining our desire for stability, creativity, and more spontaneous design approaches, the color palette for Spring/Summer 2020 infuses heritage and tradition with a colorful youthful update that creates strong multi-colored combinations as well as energizing and optimistic pairings,” says Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute in a statement on the website.

At the beginning of September, the Pantone Color Institute unveiled the SS20 NYFW colour chart featuring twelve trend colours for the new season, which the company predicted to see on the catwalk and in collections of leading fashion houses. Now that the ready-to-wear womenswear Spring / Summer 2020 fashion weeks are over, FashionUnited has taken stock. From soft yellow, to aqua: below you will find examples of the predicted color trends on the runways following the colour chart provided by Pantone.

Pantone 18-1662 Flame Scarlet

”Flame Scarlet exudes confidence and determination,” says Pantone. The bright red colour can be found in Marine Serre, Elie Tahari, Marco de Vincenzo, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Boss, Vivetta, Valentino and Chromat.

Photos: Boss, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Valentino en Vivetta SS20, Catwalkpictures.com

Pantone 14-1064 Saffron

The yellow manages to keep its presence on the catwalks again. Pantone predicts that mustard yellow (Saffron) and soft, pastel yellow (Sunlight) will two of fashion’s favorite colours this spring/summer 2020. Both the collections from Sies Marjan and Arthur Arbesser combine the two yellow hues for bright, eye catching looks .

The warmer yellow shade, Saffron, can also be seen on the runways of Sally Lapointe, Pyer Moss, Brandon Maxwell, Christiano Siriano, Annakiki, Marc Jacobs, Bora Aksu, Tod's, Rejina Pyo and Supriya Lele.

Foto’s: Sies Marjan, Arthur Arbesser, Pyer Moss en Marc Jacobs SS20, Catwalkpictures.com

Pantone 19-4052 Classic Blue

The denim trend on the catwalks of the ready-to-wear SS20 fashion weeks was unmistakable, placing its’ traditional blue tone in Pantone's colour chart. According to Pantone, this classic shade of blue is reminiscent of the “infinite evening sky opening us up to a world of possibilities.” Classic Blue can be seen with Sies Marjan, Richard Malone, Roland Mouret, Alberta Ferretti, Stella McCartney and Salvatore Ferragamo.

Foto’s: Roland Mouret (2x), Richard Malone en Salvatore Ferragamo SS20, Catwalkpictures.com

Pantone 15-5718 Biscay Green

A "cool and refreshing" aqua shade. Sally Lapointe, Marco de Vincenzo and Vivetta present outfits entirely in the colour. We also spot the refreshing hue at Gucci, and paired with khaki on Agnona and Stella McCartney.

Other aquatic tones are also featured in the Spring/Summer 2020 collections of Louis Vuitton, Roland Mouret, Emilia Wickstead, JW Anderson, Paul & Joe, Richard Malone, Matty Bovan, Mark East, Roberta Einer, Marta Jakubowski and pushBUTTON, among others.

Foto’s: Sally Lapointe, Marco de Vincenzo, Vivetta en Stella McCartney SS20, Catwalkpictures.com

Pantone 19-0323 Chive

A classic green tint, spot Chive at Jil Sander, Salvatore Ferragamo, Elie Tahari and 3.1 Phillip Lim.

Foto’s: Elie Tahari, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Jil Sander en Salvatore Ferragamo SS20, Catwalkpictures.com

Pantone 17-4021 Faded Denim

’Recognizable and reliable blue for comfort and convenience,' is Pantone's description of Faded Denim. A convincing trend color, because we see the baby blue meets bleached denim shade in many collections, including Salvatore Ferragamo, David Koma, Marco de Vincenzo, Sportmax, Bottega Veneta and Annakiki. The color can also be seen in monochrome looks at David Koma also combined with orange.

Foto’s: David Koma, Marco de Vincenzo, Salvatore Ferragamo (2x) SS20, Catwalkpictures.com. Bottega Veneta (2x) foto’s credit Bottega Veneta.

Pantone 16-1359 Orange Peel

Orange remains trendy, predicts Pantone. After 'Orange Tiger' for autumn/winter 2019, the institute has predicted a brighter version of the hue, 'Orange Peel', for spring/summer 2020. The tone ‘introduces a tasteful tang' of orange according to Pantone and has been included in the collection by Christopher Kane, Tom Ford, Versace, Nina Ricci and Sally Lapointe.

Foto’s: Christopher Kane (2x), Tom Ford en Versace SS20, Catwalkpictures.com

Pantone 18-4528 Mosaic Blue

Yes another shade of blue for SS20. Richard Malone, Marques Almeida, Boss and Versace use the green-blue (also known as English teal) shade 'Mosaic Blue' in their collections.

Foto’s: Marques Almeida, Richard Malone (2x) en Versace SS20 © Catwalkpictures.com

Pantone 13-0822 Sunlight

According to the fashion houses, Sunlight if a more versatile yellow that can be businesslike and casual. Many designers this season prefered this colour in head to toe looks. Christian Wijnants, Jil Sander and Proenza Schouler present a variety of women's suits in cheerful soft yellow. We also spot the color in a lace Loewe dress and other romantic copies of Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh's Nina Ricci, JW Anderson and Christian Wijnants.

Sunlight was frequently seen on the catwalk, also at Victoria Beckham, Anna Sui, Sies Marjan, Margaret Howell, Max Mara, Akris, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Bottega Veneta and Lacoste.

Photos: Christian Wijnants, Loewe, Nina Ricci en Jil Sander (2x) SS20, Catwalkpictures.com.

Pantone 14-1318 Coral Pink

After Living Coral was named Pantone's colour of the year 2019, the hue will remain in trend for 2020 the institute predicts. Coral Pink is a lighter, warmer hue. Brandon Maxwell shows how the coral pink shade can be combined with pale pink and ochre yellow. Also spotted on the catwalk at Jonathan Simkhai, Christian Wijnants, Issey Miyake, Marques Almeida and Gucci.

Foto’s: Brandon Maxwell, Jonathan Simkhai, Marques Almeida & Issey Miyake SS20 © Catwalkpictures.com. Foto Gucci SS20 courtesy of Gucci.

Pantone 18-1345 Cinnamon Stick

"Brown's 'it status' has been gaining momentum for some time now, and it has reached a point that someone needs to make the announcement," Lidewij Edelkoort stated at a trend seminar in June. The trend guru predicts that over the next thirty years, the focus will be on brown. Right on trend, Pantone has included the warm earth tone Cinnamon Stick in the SS20 colour palette.

Victoria Beckham and Bottega Veneta present the brown shade on their catwalks. Bottega Veneta, the fashion house that gained great popularity under Daniel Lee's creative direction, will show a leather trench coat and rib-knitted dresses in brown, combined with new versions of the braided leather bag and sandals with heels.

Foto’s: Victoria Beckham (2x) SS20 © Catwalkpictures.com. Bottega Veneta (4x) foto’s credit Bottega Veneta.

Pantone 18-1345 18-3513 Grape Compote

Pantone describes Grape Compote as a mysterious and mellow hue of purple. Bottega Veneta, Valentino and Richard Malone present the colour on the catwalk.

Foto’s: Richard Malone en Valentino SS20 © Catwalkpictures.com. Bottega Veneta (2x) foto’s credit Bottega Veneta.

Some colours that were not mentioned fromPantone's classic colour palette for spring/summer 2020 consists of Lark (a 'subdued versatile' khaki), Navy Blazer (a 'stylish and confident' dark blue), Brilliant White (a 'clean, fresh and pure' white tone) and Ash ('solid and strong, and eternally timeless' grey).

Photos: Pantone website, Calwalkpictures.com Spring/Summer 2020, London Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, and Milan Fashion Week