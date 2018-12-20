Spotted on the runway: Colour of the year 2019, Living Coral

Colour Institute Pantone has named Living Coral Colour of the Year 2019. “An animating and life-affirming shade of orange with a golden undertone”, also known as the colour Pantone 16-1546. The colour appeared on Pantone’s shortlist for spring/summer 2019, based on the colors that appeared on the New York Fashion Week catwalk.

The colour tone symbolises a ‘need for optimism and joyful activities’ and it ‘resembles our desire for a playful form of expression’. Pantone: “In a response to digital technology and social media, which become more embedded in our daily lives, we look for authentic and grand experiences that enable connections an intimacy.”

Pantone traditionally picks the colour of the year in december after extensive research. The company uses movies, art collections, popular travel destinations and other socioeconomic conditions. UltraViolet, a blue-based purple, was named Colour of the Year 2018. Greenery was named Colour of the Year 2017, a yellow-green shade that evokes the first days of Spring.

