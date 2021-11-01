Spotted on the streets and the catwalks: trends SS22

Fashion month for the SS22 season is over. During the fashion weeks, there were many trends to discover, not only on the catwalks, but also in terms of street style. From the streets of Berlin to the Big Apple, some trendy looks were served.

Flowery coats

Here are the hottest street style trends of the fashion weeks and the matching SS22 looks from the catwalks at a glance.

Ladies in European fashion capitals like Paris and Milan seemed to agree and added a few floral touches despite the changeable weather. However, a floral coat is not just a floral coat. The choice is wide and ranges from colourful versions in lighter fabrics to plainer coats with dark leather and light colour accents. Matching accessories in the colour combinations of the coats such as necklaces, sunglasses or even masks complete the look.

Street style in Paris and Milan | Photos: Nick Leuze

This trend was also seen on the catwalks of the SS22 season. Valentino presented a dark, floor-length coat, Giambattista Valli a body-hugging single-breasted coat in shades of pink to red, and Isabel Marant a sporty version with hood.

Valentino, Giambattista Valli and Isabel Marant (SS22) | Photos: Catwalkpictures

Rock on: band t-shirts

T-shirts of favourite artists and bands will never be out of fashion as long as music and concerts exist - at least among their fans. At the fashion weeks, t-shirts in the style of the 90s and early 2000s were at the top of the charts. The pieces differed in colour depending on the artist, genre and personal taste. Outfits were created around the band t-shirts. Leather jackets, fringes as well as rhinestones and studs created a rock-inspired look.

Street style in Berlin, Paris and Milan | Photos: Nick Leuze

Among the brands, Dolce & Gabbana, Zadig & Voltaire and Raf Simons opted for this trend. The Italian designer duo dedicated a rhinestone-studded tank top to J.Lo aka Jennifer Lopez. Zadig & Voltaire themselves are going on a “Love now” world tour in 2022. And Raf Simons, known for his forays into subcultures, is putting the tour shirts on blazers and shorts.

Zadig & Voltaire, Raf Simons and Dolce & Gabbana (SS22) | Photos: Catwalkpictures

Leather jackets with fringes

There's also a bit of rock’n 'roll in fringed leather jackets. The modern versions don't just rely on black; they also sport colour accents such as a strong green or beige. Finished with studs and matching leather trousers or as a leather coat, the looks revive dreams of the Wild West or Route 66. Casual sunglasses or a pair of leather gloves make the outfit a little more fiery.

Street style in Stockholm and Paris | Photos: Adam Katz Sinding / Stockholm Fashion Week (left and centre), Nick Leuze (right)

Balenciaga decided to position the fringes on the sleeves of a black leather jacket adorned with other detailing such as lacing and double zips. Chloé dangled single strings from a white coat and long waistcoat and Salvatore Ferragamo hid the fringes inside the jacket on a men's look.

SS22: Balenciaga, Salvatore Ferragamo and Chloé | Photo: Chloé via Catwalkpictures

Corsets and bustiers

Corsets and underwear like bustiers are no longer just worn underneath. Whether as a stand-alone top or styled over a casual shirt, wearers present their expressive looks. The close-fitting pieces play with the silhouette, especially in combination with other garments. From monochrome dark versions to transparent options with embroidered flowers, everything is possible in lingerie.

Street style in Milan, Paris and New York | Photos: Nick Leuze (left and centre), NYFW/ David Dee Delgado / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP (right)

Moschino showed a variety of colourful bustiers combined with the matching jacket and skirt two-piece. Andreas Kronthaler integrated a corset into a wide flared wedding dress for Vivienne Westwood and Kim Shui emphasised the waist with a purple corset over a silky rose print blouse.

Moschino, Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood and Kim Shui (SS22) | Photos: Catwalkpictures

Short blazers

Long blazers are a trend that has now caught on with all fashion enthusiasts. Quite the opposite of cropped jackets, which reach just below the chest. This trend also leaves a lot of room for styling. But how much distance there is to trousers, skirts or shorts and how much skin they show off remains an open question.

Street style in Milan and New York | Photos: Nick Leuze (left and right), NYFW/ David Dee Delgado / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP (centre)

In Milan, wearers opted for two-piece sets of blazer and matching trousers and blazer and matching top with contrasting trousers. New York, meanwhile, featured a sporty version with skimpy shorts.

Balmain presented a wide-cut version combined with bike shorts, and Schiaparelli combined a similar silhouette with floor-length trousers. Alberta Ferretti and Christian Cowan opted for a two-piece jacket and skirt combination.

Balmain, Schiaparelli and Christian Cowan (SS22) | Photos: Catwalkpictures

Pattern trend: chequerboard patterns

The Netflix series “The Queen's Gambit” apparently encourages viewers not only to play chess but also to “wear chess”. Thus, the patterns with the square designs can be seen on jumpsuits, trousers, jackets and also accessories. The variety of garments with this pattern also allows for different styles. From casual-laid-back with sandals to casual-chic combinations of trousers and blazer or shirt with cardigan, the trend can be utilised flexibly.

Street style in Stockholm, Berlin and New York | Photos: Nick Leuze (Rechts), David Dee Delgado / Getty Images(Mitte-Links), Adam Katz Sinding (both on the right)

Unlike in actual chess, women on the streets of Stockholm, Berlin and New York did not opt for black but for colourful combinations. Playing with contrasts - as known from tablecloths and dirndls - is also popular.

Brandon Maxwell, meanwhile, showed a combination of jacket, skirt and bikini on the runway, with the chequerboard pattern blurring into spirals. The Carolina Herrera label used a glossy look in red tones for the looks. Christian Cowan showed crop tops and skirts with large-scale shapes in green and purple.

Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera and Christian Cowan (SS22) | Photos: Catwalkpictures

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.de. Edited and translated by Simone Preuss.