Sprayground marks 15th anniversary with milestone collection featuring over 100 designs

Streetwear brand Sprayground is celebrating its 15th anniversary in a big way. The urban label has released a special collection, inspired by four of its most iconic styles, each revised to highlight Sprayground’s evolution.

The 15th anniversary collection features more than 100 pieces, including backpacks, luggage, duffle bags, gaming chairs, and more. Central to the collection are the four styles based on four pieces from Sprayground’s archive, taken from the brand’s first collection.

Sprayground launches 15th anniversary collection Credits: Sprayground

These include a reimagined version of Sprayground’s longest backpack ever, the DLXV backpack, with a patchwork design inspired by the brand’s history; a mini-backpack DLX, a statement style covered in miniature Sprayground backpacks showcasing different designs from over the years; an exclusive quilted version of the first-ever ‘Hello My Name is’ backpack; and a golden backpack with a golden shark mouth logo that bears some of the brand’s most famous graphics.

In addition, the 15th anniversary collection from Sprayground also features some new collaborations with several franchises, including shows such as Avatar: The Last Airbender, Dragon Ball Z, Rick and Morty, and SpongeBob SquarePants. Other well-known movies such as Ghostbusters, Jurassic Park, and Mission: Impossible are also showcased in the collection with retro gaming icons like Pac-Man and Tetris and cultural giants NASA and DC Comics.

Sprayground launches 15th anniversary collection Credits: Sprayground

The 15th Anniversary collection from Sprayground is now available online and in exclusive stores worldwide.

Founded in 2010 by David BenDavid (DBD), Sprayground aimed to redefine the backpack as a fashion statement, blending influences from art, hip-hop, gaming, sport, and anime. Once a niche favorite, the brand has grown into a globally recognized name due to its unique graphics, standout accessories, and signature shark mouth design.