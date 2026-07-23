Sprayground partners with Mauritshuis Museum for travel collection

New York-based travel fashion brand Sprayground has partnered with the Mauritshuis Museum in the Hague, the Netherlands, to develop a travel collection inspired by Johannes Vermeer’s renowned painting, ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring.’

The collection features three exclusive backpack designs that honor the world-famous portrait, which is often referred to as the “Mona Lisa of the North.” The first is a minimalist "blackout" style, where a painter's palette conceals the brand's iconic shark-mouth motif, with an authentic pearl to complete the look.

The Sprayground x Mauritshuis Museum collection Credits: Sprayground

The second style is a more maximalist design, with gilded frames and dense floral textures, while the third style turns the backpack into a gallery wall in miniature, framing the portrait in classic gold against a grey backdrop.

The Mauritshuis in The Hague is among Europe's most celebrated museums. Housed within a 17th-century palace overlooking the Hofvijver, it holds a small but exceptional collection of Dutch masters' works, including Vermeer and Rembrandt. Its best-known work, ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’, draws thousands of visitors from around the world.

The Sprayground x Mauritshuis Museum collection Credits: Sprayground

The Sprayground x Mauritshuis Museum collection will launch online at www.sprayground.com and select exclusive stores worldwide from July 26, 2026 onwards.

Founded in New York City in 2010 by designer David Bendavid, Sprayground makes backpacks, luggage, and accessories known for their bold and artistic graphics. The brand’s signature "Shark Mouth" motif and limited-edition drops have ensured a global collector following, with Sprayground selling in more than 90 countries and operating 105 mono-brand stores in China. Sprayground is currently focusing on its growth within wholesale and its own e-commerce, while maintaining a deliberately limited approach to stock and its approach to bold design.

The Sprayground x Mauritshuis Museum collection Credits: Sprayground

The Sprayground x Mauritshuis Museum collection Credits: Sprayground