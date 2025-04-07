Spring 2025 Wedding Trends Are Here, Courtesy of Lulus' Debut Report

Californian-based fashion brand Lulus has launched its debut Wedding Trend Report, which includes a data-backed overview of the key styles, trends, and consumer shopping behaviors set to shape the Spring 2025 season.

The Wedding Trends Report leverages sales data, consumer insights, and surveys to uncover key trends and styles for the upcoming wedding season. Part of the brand's "We are Lulus" campaign, the report also touches on Lulus' upcoming limited-edition capsule collection with Elliatt, set to launch later this month, which marks another step in expanding the brand's presence in the wedding and occasionwear market.

Lulus' 3 Biggest Trends for Weddings in 2025

"Weddings are no longer about just one dress - they're about an entire fashion experience," said Laura Deady Holt, chief merchandising officer at Lulus, in a statement. "Brides are planning full wedding wardrobes, from the engagement party to the honeymoon, and guests are treating weddings as their own personal runway. We're seeing more personality, more confidence, and more individuality than ever before."

According to the wedding trend report, as the wedding landscape continues to evolve, the traditional, uniform approach to occasionwear is becoming a thing of the past. In 2025, wedding wardrobes are more dynamic, expressive, and personalized than ever before. A significant shift toward versatile, ultra-feminine, and occasion-specific styles is highlighted in the report. Brides are increasingly opting for refined, more simple slip dresses, with bridesmaids embracing a mix-and-match aesthetic and wedding guests gravitating towards bold silhouettes and unconventional color choices. Affordability remains a key consideration, with consumers seeking the look and feel of luxury without the premium price tag. The Lulus Spring 2025 Wedding Trend Report also highlights a growing demand for wedding attire that mixes elevated design with accessible pricing, an area where Lulus continues to see strong consumer interest.

The Simply Striking Bride

One of the report's main trends is that brides today are embracing a confident, contemporary aesthetic, favoring clean lines and minimalist designs that leave a bold impression. According to data from Lulus, slip dresses have seen a 107 percent increase in popularity, while draped cowl necklines have surged by 250 percent, both reflecting a move toward refined simplicity. Meanwhile, the renewed interest in tulle adds a delicate, ethereal dimension to bridal looks.

Ultra-Feminine Bridesmaids

Brides are increasingly opting for a personalized approach to bridal party styling, favoring mix-and-match gowns that highlight individuality. Based on sales data from Lulus, this trend has fueled a 110 percent rise in tiered dress styles and a 143 percent jump in demand for plissé fabrics. Soft pastel tones—particularly sage green (up 89 percent) and purple (up 53 percent)—are some of the favorites for the upcoming season. In addition, bridesmaids were also found to opt for more revealing options, with demand for strapless ( up 96 percent) and sweetheart necklines (up 100 percent) on the rise.

Statement-Making Wedding Guests

Guests are stepping out in bold, expressive fashion choices, with dramatic black maxi dresses, eye-catching floral patterns, and strapless cuts leading the way. Mock neck silhouettes were also highlighted, with an increase of 74 percent, according to Lulus.

Bridal Trends for Spring 2025: Sheer, Elegant, and Effortless

Bridal fashion is undergoing a shift, with modern brides embracing lighter fabrics, fluid silhouettes, and subtly revealing details that reflect a sense of confidence and ease, according to the report. The growing popularity of sheer, breathable materials signals a move toward romantic yet minimalist design. Lace continues to hold its place as a timeless favorite, with interest in fabrics like tulle—up 138 percent—and mesh—up 52 percent—gaining traction for their ethereal appeal.

Sleek Silhouettes and Forms

Sleek silhouettes and minimalist shapes are dominating the scene, with slip dresses leading the trend. In terms of necklines, cowl styles have surged by 251 percent, followed by square necklines (up 81 percent) and sweetheart necklines (up 37 percent), all underscoring the demand for understated yet sophisticated bridal looks. Reflecting this shift in consumer preference, searches for "wedding dress" on Lulus.com have risen by 258 percent, demonstrating that more brides are turning to Lulus for modern, accessible bridalwear.

The Return of the Basque Waist

The drop-waist silhouette is making a stylish return, emphasizing the waistline with flattering V- or U-shaped cuts. Often made from lace, woven satin, or taffeta, this style elongates the torso and adds a regal flair to bridal gowns. Key examples from Lulus include the Bria White Basque Waist Maxi Dress and the Beloved Promise White Lace Mermaid Maxi Dress.

Structured Elegance: Corsets and Bustiers

Corset and bustier bodices are trending, offering structured support while adding a romantic, vintage-inspired touch. Boning details help create a defined silhouette, often paired with Basque waists for enhanced shaping. Popular materials for these styles include lace, satin, tulle, and delicate appliqué.

The Allure of Sheer Details

Sheer elements—whether in straps, bodices, or skirts—add a soft yet sultry dimension to contemporary bridalwear. Fabrics such as lace, mesh, and tulle dominate this trend, creating light, graceful movement and visual interest.