Spring Summer 2018 Early Colour on the Catwalks

Trendstop's colour experts give FashionUnited readers a first look at three essential colour groups emerging on the Resort 2018 runways that will be inspiring the womenswear fashion palettes into SS18 and beyond. Each season, our comprehensive colour forecasts identify the essential shades that will be crucial to your collections, with analysis and evaluation of each trend's commercial value and longevity that gives you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, Trendstop present three influential early colour directions that will be informing Spring/Summer 2018 collections. Inky Summer Depths illustrates the evolution of the transseasonal trend as rich darks increasingly inform the summer palette while Softly Dusted Pastels offer a fresh take on feminine colour-ways with dusty, icing sugar overtones. Highlighter Brights bring a vibrant splash of colour to SS18 with acid neons and luminous shades lending a playful touch to formal apparel.

Inky Summer Depths

As the move toward a more transseasonal colour palette becomes increasingly apparent, deep, dark inky shades stand out alongside more traditional seasonal colour selections. Rich jewel tones of teal, forest green and cobalt evoke a sense of elegant formality, introducing a fresher, more transitional approach to contemporary womenswear.

Softly Dusted Pastels

Summer shades take a refreshingly delicate direction with an update on soft pastels tones. Ultra-feminine, dusted tones are cool and fresh, washed-out with white for a clean and clinical undertone. Single colour looks and softened blockings appear chalky or subtly iced, offering a modern take on feminine apparel.

Highlighter Brights

A new wave of neon takes over Resort with the inclusion of Highlighter Brights. These sharp, acidic tones inject a sense of fun and informality to the Summer 2018 season with vibrant turquoise, magenta and acid drop yellow lending a youthful feel to formal evening gowns, partywear and day dresses.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Rebecca Taylor, Emilia Wickstead, Agnona, Tibi, Narciso Rodriguez, Pringle of Scotland, Adam Lippes, No 21, Emilia Wickstead, all Resort 2018.