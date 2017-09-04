Spring/Summer 2018 essential catwalk preview pack

A first look at the key trends inspiring the Women's SS18 runway season.

As New York Fashion Week prepares to kick off the women's ready-to-wear runway shows next week, excitement is building ahead of the new season's designer collections. To get you Fashion Week-ready, the team at Trendstop have put together a SS18 Essential Catwalk Preview Pack of video presentations, free Trendstop catwalk access and a chance to get daily trend analysis throughout the international Spring/Summer 2018 Fashion Week events taking place in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

Our 4-part video series will focus on key themes from the previous summer season's influencers such as Sportmax and Chloe, as well as the colour palettes, prints and detailing elements that will be essential for SS18. Watch the first instalment below and follow the link to sign up to receive the complete series directly to your inbox, as well as Trendstop's complementary catwalk access.

">