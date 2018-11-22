​Spring Summer 2019 Key Catwalk Theme Direction

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insider's guide to an essential theme running throughout the Spring Summer 2019 catwalk collections.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at one of the overriding trend influences inspiring so many of the designer collections hitting the Spring Summer 2019 international runways. From New York and London to Milan and Paris, global travel was the defining theme of the season as apparel, accessories and footwear channelled a mood of adventure and escapism to far-flung destinations. Trendstop bring three aspects of this crucial theme together to inspire your collections into SS19 and beyond. Our comprehensive Catwalk Overviews and accompanying catwalk galleries, evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three facets of the travel trend. Summer Expedition charts the development of outdoor sportswear-infused fashion, taking it from winter to summer. Desert Cargo looks to remote, desolate landscapes, evoking a scorched-earth feel through colour and texture. Artisan Wanderer takes inspiration from the arts and crafts of nomadic cultures, bringing a tactile appeal to apparel and accessories construction.

Summer Expedition

Developing from last winter's extreme sports influences, Summer Expedition explores an outdoor mood through lighter and brightened tech. Casual feminine silhouettes utilise technical fabrics and subtle outdoor details for a flyweight practical mood.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Hermes, Sportmax, Boss, all Spring Summer 2019.

Desert Cargo

Barren desert landscapes inspire blanched surfaces, loose, flowing silhouettes and a heated colour palette to update classic cargo styles. Refined, minimalist detailing cleans up utilitarian influences, fusing practicality with a fresh, feminine elegance.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Stella McCartney, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Loewe, all Spring Summer 2019.

Artisan Wanderer

The desert wanderer draws on artisanal crafts for a highly tactile, hand-crafted aesthetic. Unfinished, asymmetric silhouettes and raw-edged knits are embroidered with trinkets for a haphazard, rustic finish. Twisted rope and cord ties are a key fabrication and fastening detail for both apparel and accessories.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Marni, Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham, all Spring Summer 2019.

