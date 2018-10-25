​Spring Summer 2019 Key Materials Directions

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key material directions for Spring Summer 2019 as seen across the international fabric shows.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive guide to the essential materials, fabrics and finishes that will be inspiring fashion and lifestyle for Spring Summer 2019 and beyond. Bringing together looks from global trade events such as Premiere Vision, Texworld, Interfiliere and SPINEXPO we have curated the must-have materials from the leading mills and manufacturers that will be key to your next collection. Our comprehensive Materials Forecasts, Fabric Show Overviews and accompanying galleries, evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three materials directions that will translate across a variety of product categories. Jersey is reinvented as Bonded Jerseys shows the new weights and inspirational contrasts developing for SS19. Eyelet Lace explores one of the season’s key fabrications with contemporary iterations on a classic technique while wovens take on a luxurious feel in Liquid Wovens with fluid, handles and high-shine finishes.

Bonded Jerseys

Jersey fabrications have a more substantial feel for SS19 as marled finishes in soft pastel and pale grey tones come with bonded backers. Primary brights add an unexpected colour pop to neutral colour-ways while fluffy brushed surfaces provide a textural contrast.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Mapel, TCK Textiles Korea, Shinkong Textile, all Spring Summer 2018.

Eyelet Lace

Broderie anglaise is updated for spring with modern patternation and seasonal motifs. Traditional embroidery, cutwork and needle lace techniques create tropical palm leaves, summer blooms and minimalist geometric effects for a fresh take on classic styles.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Lila, Filatex, Preview, all Spring Summer 2018.

Liquid Wovens

Wovens take on a liquid look with lustrous high shine finishes. Gauzy sheers with glazed and glossy finishes have a reflective, almost metallic quality while coated surface treatments give fluidity to heavier weights.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Leathertex, Menchi Tessuti, Elitex, all Spring Summer 2018.

