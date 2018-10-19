Spring Summer 2019 Key Themes Directions on the Catwalks

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insider's guide to the key Spring Summer 2019 themes inspiration from the international runways.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at the essential theme directions from the Spring Summer 2019 catwalk collections. Following the global week events in New York, London, Milan and Paris, we have curated the must-see themes from some of the best designer collections that will be inspiring women's ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories through SS19 and beyond. Our comprehensive Catwalk Overviews and accompanying catwalk galleries, evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three key top-to-toe themes that will be translating from catwalk to key commercial look. A Play on Heritage brings the traditional bang up-to-date with a mix of athleisure influences and amplified colour-ways while Refined 70's takes a sophisticated approach to vintage and retro styling. Nautical Undercover reinvents classic maritime looks, again with an injection of sportswear and a more grown-up and subtle sensibility.

A Play On Heritage

Heritage influences translate for summer through a brightened colour palette, feminised silhouettes and lighter weight fabrics. A sporting influence introduces a contemporary, hybrid feel to tailoring and outerwear, adapting traditional country aesthetics to an urban environment.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Kenzo, Eudon Choi, Sacai, all Spring Summer 2019.

Nautical Undercover

Classic nautical elements develop with a subdued finish. The colour palette experiments with brightened, sporty blocks whilst a limited presence of the traditional Breton stripe allows space for a refined grown-up exploration of seafaring classics and hybrid styles.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Cedric Charlier, Dries Van Noten, House of Holland, all Spring Summer 2019.

Refined 70's

A minimalist attitude is explored through 70’s influences. Elongated silhouettes and a modernised colour palette offer a refined, stripped-back look that extracts the exaggerated aesthetic of 70’s design through a paired-back, contemporary vision.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Acne Studios, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Roksanda, all Spring Summer 2019.

