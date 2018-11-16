Spring Summer 2019 London Showrooms Overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a behind-the-scenes look at the latest product trends emerging from the Spring Summer 2019 London showroom events.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive insight into the key womenswear product themes seen at London's leading brand and PR showroom events taking place across the capital. From catwalk big hitters and up-and-coming creatives to high-street mainstays, fashion press and buyers alike have been treated to a host of inspiring seasonal collections at destination locations around the city. Trendstop's womenswear experts reveal the must-have themes and essential pieces that will be essential in informing the Spring Summer 2019 season while our comprehensive trade show coverage and press day galleries analyse and evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three key trends for SS19. High Fashion Rainwear puts a catwalk spin on functional wet weather styles giving them a broader, everyday wearability while 90s Sportswear Revival shows the next step as the sports/fashion aesthetic continues. The Placement Frill looks at a key SS19 apparel detail, updating it for summer with a cleaner, more elegant approach.

High Fashion Rainwear

Practical plastic macs and Wellington boots are reinvented as trend-led must-haves for SS19. Lightweight, waterproof fabrications with a fluid sheen have a chic appeal while still being well-suited to Spring's changeable conditions. Heeled ankle booties offer a fashion alternative to the functional welly with fluoro detailing adding an urban performance touch.

90s Sports Revival

The impact of 90s sporting influences shows no sign of stopping as the era's iconic athletic brands continue to put a contemporary streetwear twist on their classic styles. Old-skool sneakers, tees and sweats are updated with collaged graphics and reflective tape stripes for a performance feel. Bold colour-blocking and neon accents adds to the hi-vis aesthetic.

The Placement Frill

Ruffles and frills continue to be a key detail for apparel, adding statement drama to silhouettes. For SS19, a muted colour palette of elevated neutrals and chalky brights. crisp, cotton fabrications and soft tailoring, balance out the overt femininity of previous seasons, offering a more sophisticated and grown-up take on the look.

