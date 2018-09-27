Spring Summer 2019 Milan Fashion Week Highlights

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers an industry insider's guide to some of the highlights direct from the SS19 Milan Fashion Week.

Trendstop's catwalk experts bring you the best collections and key trends direct from Milan Fashion Week. Surprise show locations, celebrity cameos and a focus on diversity and female empowerment amongst the model castings, saw Milan's old school glamour reinterpreted for a new generation. The mix of haute couture craftsmanship and sportswear performance qualities featured within many collections served to enhance Milan's new modernity. Our comprehensive catwalk show coverage and accompanying galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three of the highlights from Milan SS19. Dolce & Gabbana's Sicilian odyssey evolved a 'family' theme with a diverse selection of models, actors and muses past and present walking the runway. One of the strongest sportswear showings in Milan to date saw Fila make their catwalk debut while surfing themes dominated the collections of Sportmax and Etro in Surf's Up.

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana celebrated the house's DNA with a host of longtime muses and star turns from members of their fashion family. Isabella Rossellini walked the runway with her daughter and grandson while supermodel and former First Lady of France, Carla Bruni brought the curtain down on a show full of the Sicilian romance, souvenir prints and blousy floral signatures beloved of the brand.

Fila

As the influence of sports, performance and athleisure concepts grows ever stronger, heritage sportswear brands have revived and reinvented themselves through collaborations with luxury fashion labels. A first runway show from Fila saw archive pieces reworked into contemporary urban daywear including casual suiting, crisscross bodice silk frock and slit skirt.

Surf's Up

With the sportswear trend showing no sign of slowing down, Spring Summer 2019 saw designers hit the beach as surf culture became a key influence in Milan. Sportsmax's rash vests and board shorts kept performance in mind while Etro focused on a laid-back Cali vibe and branded surfboards were the must-have accessory at Emporio Armani's co-ed show.

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop's Resort 2019 Key Colour Directions, a curated overview of the key shades from the Resort 2019 collections. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: all Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2019, all Fila Spring Summer 2019, Sportmax, Emporio Armani, Etro Spring Summer 2019