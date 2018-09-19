Spring Summer 2019 New York Fashion Week Highlights

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers an industry insider's guide to some of the highlights direct from the SS19 New York Fashion Week.

Trendstop's catwalk experts bring you a selection of the best moments from a newsworthy edition of New York Fashion Week. Stand out SS19 shows from Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Coach and Rihanna's Fenty Savage x Puma saw politics, social causes and diversity in fashion, the dominating themes. Ideas surrounding femininity informed some of the most dramatic and opulent pieces seen on the catwalks while staging was taken to the extreme, transforming the traditional fashion show format into a happening with dancers and live musical performances. Our comprehensive catwalk show coverage and accompanying galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three of the highlights from New York SS19. Marc Jacobs' extravagant, oversized rosettes and ruffles celebrated a fiercely feminine aesthetic in a palette of sugared almond pastels while the strong messages coming through in The Statement Tee offer an alternative take on the power of women's fashion. At Coach, American pop-culture was given a dystopian twist as designers looked to represent both the past and future of the fashion industry.

Marc Jacobs

Fashionistas may have had a long wait for Marc Jacob's latest offering to hit the runway, but the resulting Candyland confection proved a sweetener for the invitees. An 80s undercurrent ran through a chalky pastel palette and frothy, voluminous ruffles. The model's bouffant hair came courtesy of colourist Josh Wood, with candy-coloured hues that complemented the apparel.

The Statement Tee

Political statements became one of the hallmarks of the New York shows as designers aired their views on and off the runways. Jeremy Scott, Christian Siriano and Pyer Moss directly referenced social and political hot topics, encouraging the audience to take a stand with. Inspired customers were able to snap up Pyer Moss' graphic tees with the $125 items selling out within a day.

Coach 1941

Scavenging and salvaging across the States was the theme behind Coach 1941's SS19 collection. An American road trip, collecting pieces from pop-culture past, inspired the prairie-meets-Disney aesthetic of patchworked denims, maxi dresses, fringed jackets and graphic prints. The label's mascot Bronte the Dinosaur took center stage, rendered in discarded metal while rusted and abandoned vehicles half buried in the sand-covered stage engendered the show with a post-apocalyptic edge.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: all Marc Jacobs Spring Summer 2019; Jeremy Scott, Pyer Moss, Christian Siriano, all Spring Summer 2019; all Coach 1941 Spring Summer 2019