Spring Summer 2019 New York Mens Trade Show Overview

The Trendstop trade show team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive insight into this season's key New York menswear events. UBM, at the Jacob Javits Center, incorporated Project, MRket, The Tents and The Foundry areas, to give visitors a broad view of the menswear apparel, footwear and accessories markets. At Spring Studios, MAN New York showcased 100 carefully curated brands, focussing on contemporary and directional aesthetics. Our comprehensive trade show coverage and accompanying galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present the highlights from the New York SS19 menswear scene. The season's outdoor-inspired looks in Army Surplus Sport and Desert Safari, reflect the season's practical yet fashion-led sensibility while athleisure infused streetwear goes back to the nineties with nostalgically led trends expressing an updated take on iconic sporting styles in 90's Reboot.

90's Reboot

90's Reboot explores a fresh take on the synonymous nineties aesthetic. Iconic styles such as the tipped polo shirt and the bucket hat are revamped in colour-block variations and contrasting material combinations. The palette is predominantly blue, with vibrant flashes of red that exude a sense of Brit Pop nostalgia.

Army Surplus Sport

Sportswear pieces are infused with a military undertone as sand-washed khaki tones and camouflage prints are applied to utilitarian outer layers, elevated jersey basics, sneaker/hiker hybrids and practical multi-functional accessories.

Desert Safari

The desert explorer aesthetic infuses sun-parched cargo inspired looks, with hardwearing fabrications and excessive pocket detailing adding a practical appeal to apparel, accessories and footwear. A palette of warm camel and khaki tones enhance the arid landscape feel.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Nanamica, Druthers, Nanamica, Snow Peak, Porter Yoshida, Diemme, Document, N Hoolywood, Nanamica, all Spring Summer 2019.