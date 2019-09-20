Spring Summer 2020 London Fashion Week Overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the designer collection highlights and key events surrounding London Fashion Week.

Trendstop’s catwalk experts bring you the latest trends emerging in the capital. Like New York, a strong inclusivity message ran throughout London Fashion Week as the public was invited to join the regular contingent of industry insiders for the first time. The #PositiveFashion exhibition concept championed the pillars of sustainability, equality, diversity, craftsmanship and community with a host of immersive experiences, introducing the progressive designers and businesses that are operating, often behind the scenes, to make positive changes across all aspects of the industry. Our comprehensive, global catwalk coverage and accompanying trend galleries evaluate each trend’s commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three highlights from London Fashion Week. At The Store X, 180 Strand, dedicated rooms laid out around a central communal space featured designers, brands, and businesses that are showcasing industry best practices in Sustainability, Community & Craftsmanship and Equality & Diversity.

Sustainability

Turning plastic waste into a desirable product was a key element of many collections. Preen by Thornton Bregazzi showed of georgette made from recycled plastic bottles as well as sustainable versions of viscose and silk satin. In the showrooms, newly launched label Groundtruth, showcased a range of high-performance accessories made from 100% recycled PET yarn while Stay Wild Swim partnered up with Kate Amery to transform ocean plastics into art to complement their recycled swimwear.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Groundtruth, Kate Amery for Stay Wild Swim, all Spring/Summer 2020

Community & Craftsmanship

Supporting skilled artisans locally and globally was the hallmark of presentations such as Luna Del Pinal. Working with craftspeople in Guatemala, the collection showcased weaving techniques that embraced the unique imperfections of handcrafted luxury pieces. Martina Spetlova’s leather accessories are hand-woven by Syrian refugees as part of a women’s social enterprise with a fully transparent supply chain that is a benchmark for the industry. On the runways Asish celebrated global spirituality, referencing South American healing rituals and Indian craftsmanship in the hundreds of tiny mirrored circles adorning his creations.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Ashish, Martina Spetlova, Luna Del Pinal, all Spring/Summer 2020

Equality & Diversity

Molly Goddard’s subversive take on ultra-femininity continues to mark he rout as one of fashion’s new generation of feminist designers. Layers of tulle, body-hugging ruching and layering created volume, creating statement pieces to inspire confidence in the wearer. On display in the #PositiveFashion exhibit labels such as Roker and Asai challenge notions of gender, promote individuality and highlight the differences and similarities between cultures.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Molly Goddard, Roker, #PositiveFashion Exhibition, all Spring/Summer 2020.

