Spring/Summer 2021 menswear catwalk trends

Thoughtful design with a quiet sensibility echoed the time of reflection and meaning seeking designers find themselves in. Clean and considered looks were given a creative twist or nodded to the outside world, celebrating and uniting global cultures.

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers the key themes emerging from the Men's Spring Summer 2021 Fashion Weeks.

Artful Utility

The resurgence of creativity and crafting revive the long-running utility trend. Functional silhouettes and durable fabrications are detailed with hand drawn pencil lines, collaged panels and embroidery to introduce a considered decorative element to utilitarian aesthetics.

Elevated Clinical Sport

Sportswear cleaned up for SS21 with a fresh clinical purity. Clean lines and head-to-toe white highlight crisp, unexpected details such as pleating. Graphics are more subtle, using considered placement, finer lines and scaled-down pops of colour.

Ethnic Expression

Though travel may be curtailed, designers retain their wanderlust, looking to global cultures for inspiration. Tile prints, paisleys and painterly stripes applied to textured materials come in faded, sepia toned hues that reference historical eras of travel.

