Spring/Summer 2022 menswear bag trends

Bag designs follow the key thematic motifs of the season. From comforting casuals to sleek, structured formals, SS22’s bags don’t compromise on style or substance. Functionality, versatility and therefore, longevity, permeate accessories, ensuring their enduring appeal amongst a more discerning and conscious consumer.

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key menswear bag trends emerging on the runways for Spring Summer 2022.

The Man Slouch

The comfort factor seen across seasonal apparel becomes imbued within bags, as holdalls and totes are produced with a new slouchy silhouette. Unstructured forms fold over allowing them to be carried like a clutch and creating styles made to be cuddled. Roomy, oversized proportions are rendered in squashy, supple leathers and tactile suedes for ultimate softness.

The Completely Genderless Formal Bag

Scaled down to compact proportions, formal bags incorporate feminine design codes for a genderless approach. Boxy structures with extended cross body straps have a hands-free practicality, softened by rounded corners, undulating cut flap closures and a pastel palette that is sophisticated rather than sugary sweet.

The Multi Carry Tote

Tote bags are made even more functional with multi-strap styles providing new ways to wear and carry. Top handles, cross body and shoulder straps are intermingled, maximising the design’s versatility. Silhouettes are semi-structured, their softness made practical through the use of durable fabrics and robust yet premium quality leathers.

