Spring/Summer 2022 menswear fabric trends

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the essential menswear catwalk material trends for Spring Summer 2022.

Materials that ‘do more’ come to the forefront of design, as consumers seek out exceptional performance without compromising on style. The development of new fabric blends allows the best, inherent qualities of a material to be combined, creating a host of materials that are optimised for practicality and comfort, as well as incorporating eco-conscious fibres that serve to drive industry efforts on sustainability forward.

Hemp Denim

One of the key developments in the drive to make the denim industry more sustainable is hemp denim. Requiring less water and less pesticides to grow than cotton, hemp blends offer a low impact alternative. In line with the eco-ethos, raw state colours come with unbleached and undyed finishes, highlighting the material’s natural handle and soft structure.

Tech Silk

Fusing high fashion with performance as luxurious silks are interwoven with technical properties. Fluid handles with a lustrous sheen are imbued with performance qualities, enhancing their durability, complementing hybrid sports/fashion styles and allowing them to be applied across multiple apparel categories for added flexibility.

Showerproof Leathers

The innate qualities of leather are enhanced further with showerproof finishes to further expand their functional capabilities. Tough, durable and long lasting, smooth, fine grained skins retain their supple, premium quality appeal whilst offering additional protection from the elements for the wearer.

