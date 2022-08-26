Spring/Summer 2023 menswear demin trends

With sustainability at the forefront of the consumer mindset, the denim sector is undergoing an eco revolution. Replacing environmentally harmful processes and the creation of virgin materials with raw tones and natural treatments, or producing upcycled pieces made from deadstock or existing discarded garments offers exciting possibilities for jeanswear texture, colour, and construction.

Upcycled Denim

A focus on sustainability in the denim industry, sees designers recycle and repurpose existing materials rather than utilise virgin fabrics and fibres. Garments that are potentially destined for landfill are given new life, reworked as accessories or new shapes are created from patched and pieced together components. Timeworn and vintage colourways allude to the item’s past life, giving a sense of authenticity and heritage to contemporary products.

The Recycled Jean

The wardrobe staple is reconfigured in new ways, bringing fresh interest to a fashion classic, and aligning it with modern consumer values. Multiple pairs are taken apart and restitched together, creating interesting surface texture and colour contrasts that blend dark and light washes or clean and rugged finishes. Two-tone colour-blocking adds impact, highlighting the method of construction and further enhancing it with visible seams and stitches.

The Upcycled Natural Denim Jacket

Designers move away chemical dyes and harmful treatments, exploring natural fibre tones and undyed finishes. Pre-loved denim with a faded, over-washed look offers a lighter, more natural palette whilst raw state yarns and pale plant-based dyes bring a new earthy warmth with shades of cream, beige and muted peach updating the classic blue palette. Simple, boxy silhouettes and minimal or tonal detailing keep the focus firmly on the colour.

