Spring/Summer 2026 Trend Report: Navigating a Season of Reorientation and Mindful Expression

The spring/summer 2026 season emerges against a complex global backdrop, marked by socio-political reorientations, a heightened awareness of environmental urgencies, and a collective yearning for authenticity and connection in an increasingly digital world. Trend forecasters suggest a "transitional period" where society is perceived to be on the "verge of eruption," prompting fashion to act as a "coping mechanism" and a vehicle for healing. This environment fosters a desire for what the German Fashion Institute (DMI) terms a "detox society" seeking a restart from digital saturation and superficiality.

Key overarching themes for SS26 reflect this dynamic. ‘Fluidity’ in design, thought, and lifestyle will be paramount, offering comfort and adaptability. A profound ‘Connection to Nature and Regeneration’ drives material choices and aesthetic directions, emphasising sustainability not just as a goal but as an integrated practice. ‘Elevated Craftsmanship and Authenticity’ will counter mass production, with a focus on artisanal techniques and unique expressions. ‘Mindful Consumption and Intellectualism’ signal a shift towards durable, meaningful purchases and designs that engage the intellect. Finally, ‘Purposeful Technology Integration’ sees innovations like AI and smart fabrics enhancing function and creative possibilities, rather than merely serving as novelties.

Trend narratives for SS26

The season will be shaped by several core narratives, each appealing to distinct consumer mindsets yet interconnected by the overarching themes of reorientation and mindful expression.

Narrative one: Fluid realities; Embracing softness and serene adaptability

Core Concept: This trend champions comfort, ease, and gentle self-expression. It moves away from rigid structures towards flowing, adaptable forms that soothe and reassure. It is a response to a "saturated society," prioritising visual comfort and emotional resonance.

Narrative two: Regenerative futures; Nature as muse and method

Core Concept: This narrative places ecological responsibility and the wisdom of nature at its heart. It moves beyond mere nature-inspired aesthetics to embody regenerative principles in materials, processes, and design thinking.

Narrative three: Expressive craft; Celebrating heritage and human touch

Core Concept: In an age of digital replication, this trend celebrates the unique mark of the human hand and the richness of cultural heritage. It champions artisanal techniques, intricate details, and a sense of playful, rebellious romanticism.

Product-specific trend analysis

Colour palettes

SS26 will see a nuanced interplay of colours. WGSN’s five key colours – ‘Transformative Teal’ (ecological blue/green), ‘Electric Fuchsia’ (vibrant pink), ‘Blue Aura’ (serene blue/grey pastel), ‘Amber Haze’ (earthy amber yellow), and ‘Jelly Mint’ (playful mint green) – offer a foundational palette. These are complemented by:

Earthy and Natural Tones: Browns, oranges, diverse greens, and stone greys, reflecting a connection to nature and longevity.

Browns, oranges, diverse greens, and stone greys, reflecting a connection to nature and longevity. Soothing Neutrals and Pastels: Pearlescent whites, Limed Oak, Sorrel Beige, Lavender Blue, Pink Flare, and Cascade Green provide a base for quiet luxury and serene aesthetics.

Pearlescent whites, Limed Oak, Sorrel Beige, Lavender Blue, Pink Flare, and Cascade Green provide a base for quiet luxury and serene aesthetics. Vibrant Accents: Sun Yellow, Turquoise Blue, and energetic reds will inject dynamism, particularly in prints and statement pieces.

Sun Yellow, Turquoise Blue, and energetic reds will inject dynamism, particularly in prints and statement pieces. Deep and Mysterious Hues: Dark Blue, Deep Carmine, Congo Brown, and even black (rendered in light, transparent materials for summer) offer sophistication, especially for evening-influenced daywear or as grounding contrasts.

Dark Blue, Deep Carmine, Congo Brown, and even black (rendered in light, transparent materials for summer) offer sophistication, especially for evening-influenced daywear or as grounding contrasts. Specific Palettes: Texhibition Istanbul highlighted concepts like ‘Timeless Reimagined’ (Dark Blue, Limed Oak, Deep Carmine) and ‘Exotic Flourish’ (Faded Purple, Wasabi, Apple Blossom). David Shah noted classic stripes in bold combinations and colour blocking.

Fabrics, materials & innovation

Materiality in SS26 is defined by tactility, performance, and a significant emphasis on eco-innovation.

Natural Fibres Reign: Linen: Key for its rustic simplicity and sustainability, appearing in shirting, suiting (blended with wool), knits, and even disrupting silk satins. Expect workwear stripes and handkerchief checks. Cotton: Premium organic, regenerative, and long-staple varieties (like Supima®) for durability. Glazed percales, fine poplins, and heavy gabardines offer diverse textures. Wool: Finely refined summer wools, often blended with cotton for shirting or linen for suiting, focusing on airy, climate-adaptive, and wrinkle-resistant qualities. Mulesing-free and improved land management practices are crucial. Silk: Used in masterful blends, with silk-elastane for stretch and fluidity, or interwoven with linen for unexpected crispness.

Cellulosic Innovations: Tencel™ Lyocell, Lenzing™ Ecovero™ viscose, SeaCell™, Naïa™ acetate, and HeiQ AeoniQ™ (from Circulose® and agricultural waste) offer sustainable alternatives with diverse properties.

Tencel™ Lyocell, Lenzing™ Ecovero™ viscose, SeaCell™, Naïa™ acetate, and HeiQ AeoniQ™ (from Circulose® and agricultural waste) offer sustainable alternatives with diverse properties. Recycled and Bio-Based Synthetics: Recycled polyesters (GRS-certified), recycled nylon (like Re-Cordura®), and emerging bio-based polymers (PLAX™, NOOSA™) reduce reliance on virgin fossil fuels. Brewed Protein™ by Spiber offers a novel alternative. Roica V550® provides a more biodegradable stretch option.

Recycled polyesters (GRS-certified), recycled nylon (like Re-Cordura®), and emerging bio-based polymers (PLAX™, NOOSA™) reduce reliance on virgin fossil fuels. Brewed Protein™ by Spiber offers a novel alternative. Roica V550® provides a more biodegradable stretch option. Surface and Texture: Fluid and flowing fabrics (tulle, organza, delicate crêpes, voiles). Craft-inspired textures (raffia, woven designs, paper-like finishes, visible stitching, crochet). Functional finishes (PFC-free water repellency, windproof membranes, quick-dry, thermoregulating knits). Luminous and shimmering effects (metallic threads, pearl-like finishes, satin knits). Playful details like 3D knits, memory foam, and cloqué or crinkled textures.

Denim Specifics: A wide range of washes from deep inky overdyes to light, speckled stonewashes and ombré effects. Stenciled laser prints for artistic finishes. Heavy deconstruction, destroyed surfaces, contrast stitching, and patchworking remain relevant.

A wide range of washes from deep inky overdyes to light, speckled stonewashes and ombré effects. Stenciled laser prints for artistic finishes. Heavy deconstruction, destroyed surfaces, contrast stitching, and patchworking remain relevant. Eco-Innovation Focus (from Decodings): Durability is paramount. Traceability (Digital Product Passport from 2027) is key. Expansion of organic and regenerative farming. Certified sustainable forestry for cellulosics. Minimising chemical impact (PFC-free, NaNea by Ocean Safe for reduced microplastic).

Silhouettes, shapes & key items

SS26 silhouettes balance ease with thoughtful structure, catering to both comfort and expressive style.

Womenswear: Fluid Forms: Soft tailoring, meringue-like volumes, pyjama-inspired sets, and flowing dresses. Layered Lingerie: Lingerie elements incorporated into everyday wear with a sense of unruly, gaudy layering for younger demographics, or more refined transparency for sophisticated looks. ‘New Antique’ Styles: Intricate plissé and pleats, transparent materials, and embellished details that reshape past aesthetics with a modern sensibility. Key Items: Oversized shirts, wide-leg trousers, versatile tunics (especially in denim), slip dresses, sculptural tops, and modern wrap designs with high slits. Hourglass silhouettes offer a counterpoint to looser forms.

Menswear: ‘Liquid Tailoring’: Suits become more mobile and supple, often in fluid materials that are sharp yet comfortable, signalling a move from streetwear to a more traditional yet relaxed approach. Refined Casualwear: Elevated shirts, tailored trousers, and sophisticated sportswear with poetic details like drawstrings and functional pockets. Denim: Loose and relaxed fits dominate, including slouchy baggy jeans, barrel legs, and flares. Jorts, shorts, and capri lengths offer seasonal freshness.

Gender-Fluid: Many silhouettes, particularly in fluid tailoring, oversized shirting, and relaxed denim, will appeal across genders, reflecting the ongoing trend of inclusivity. Blue Aura is highlighted by WGSN as a gender-inclusive colour.

Prints, patterns & graphics

Prints and patterns in SS26 are rich with narrative, drawing from nature, art, and heritage.

Botanical Expressions: Intensely Botanical/Punk Floral: Vibrant, sometimes disrupted or hallucinatory floral prints, contrasting delicate flowers with bold, expressive strokes or digital interventions. Dark palettes can add drama. Botanical Idyll/Falling Petals: More serene and precise renderings of nature, using traditional artistic techniques for vintage-inspired sketches or soft, drifting petal motifs in pastel and neutral shades. Plantasia: Hybrid designs merging wild animals with botanical elements like bark and foliage, or mineral and shell-like textures.

Artisanal and Heritage Inspired: Artisanal Stitch/Old Wardrobe: Prints mimicking embroidery, trompe-l’œil cross-stitch, or reinterpreting patterns from ancient textiles, tapestries, and wallpapers. Crafted Minimalism: Focus on patterns derived from craft techniques, such as Hermès using braiding techniques as print inspiration.

Geometric and Abstract: Classic stripes in bold combinations, colour blocking, and subtle micro-patterns in suiting. Digital prints and AI-influenced surreal graphics offer a modern edge. Stenciled laser prints on denim provide artistic finishes.

Classic stripes in bold combinations, colour blocking, and subtle micro-patterns in suiting. Digital prints and AI-influenced surreal graphics offer a modern edge. Stenciled laser prints on denim provide artistic finishes. Placement and Scale: From all-over florals to carefully placed emblem-style motifs. Enlarged cell structures or zoomed-in details (like Dries Van Noten’s flower print creating an animalistic effect) offer abstract interpretations.

Accessories

Accessories will complement the overarching themes of craftsmanship, refined comfort, and expressive individuality. (Detailed accessory trends were less prominent in the provided articles, but inferences can be made).

Footwear: Comfortable yet stylish options like sophisticated sneakers, refined loafers (aligning with menswear's shift to traditionalism), and elegant sandals.

Comfortable yet stylish options like sophisticated sneakers, refined loafers (aligning with menswear's shift to traditionalism), and elegant sandals. Bags: Focus on artisanal details, natural materials (like raffia), and versatile shapes that combine functionality with aesthetic appeal. Small, charming details like handmade bag charms will be significant.

Focus on artisanal details, natural materials (like raffia), and versatile shapes that combine functionality with aesthetic appeal. Small, charming details like handmade bag charms will be significant. Jewellery: Pieces that tell a story – perhaps drawing from natural forms, ancient wisdom (Amber Haze), or featuring handcrafted elements. Statement pieces for ‘Reconsidered Romanticism’ and subtle, personal items for ‘Healing Aesthetics’.

Pieces that tell a story – perhaps drawing from natural forms, ancient wisdom (Amber Haze), or featuring handcrafted elements. Statement pieces for ‘Reconsidered Romanticism’ and subtle, personal items for ‘Healing Aesthetics’. Eyewear: Shapes that balance retro influences with modern minimalism.

Shapes that balance retro influences with modern minimalism. Other: Books and newspapers are noted by DMI as intellectual accessories, reflecting a shift towards mind and mindfulness.

Styling directions

Styling for SS26 will focus on personal expression, comfort, and thoughtful combinations.

Layering: Transparent fabrics, open-weave knits, and deconstructed pieces will encourage creative layering, playing with opacity and texture. Lingerie as outerwear continues.

Transparent fabrics, open-weave knits, and deconstructed pieces will encourage creative layering, playing with opacity and texture. Lingerie as outerwear continues. Proportion Play: Continued exploration of oversized silhouettes balanced with more fitted elements, or full, fluid forms that create a sense of movement.

Continued exploration of oversized silhouettes balanced with more fitted elements, or full, fluid forms that create a sense of movement. High-Low Mixing: Combining refined tailoring with casual denim (e.g., satin blazer with jeans), or sporty elements with elegant pieces (e.g., sports jackets over tulle skirts, swimwear with blazers).

Combining refined tailoring with casual denim (e.g., satin blazer with jeans), or sporty elements with elegant pieces (e.g., sports jackets over tulle skirts, swimwear with blazers). Quiet Luxury: Emphasising quality craftsmanship and timeless design over overt branding. Simple garments made special through fabric and cut.

Emphasising quality craftsmanship and timeless design over overt branding. Simple garments made special through fabric and cut. Intellectual Edge: Incorporating elements that suggest mindfulness and depth, perhaps through subtle literary references or an overall considered, less ostentatious approach.

Incorporating elements that suggest mindfulness and depth, perhaps through subtle literary references or an overall considered, less ostentatious approach. Expressive Accents: Using bold colours, statement prints, or unique artisanal accessories to inject personality into otherwise serene or minimalist outfits.

Commercial insights & buyer actionability

Navigating SS26 requires a strategic approach that balances creative expression with commercial viability, particularly in a market demanding adaptability and resilience. David Shah of View Publications notes the challenging retail landscape, suggesting that even a minus six percent loss could be considered doing well, with industry averages potentially much lower.

Retail Translation and Merchandising: Storytelling is Key: Collections should convey the narratives of fluidity, regeneration, and craft. Visual merchandising can highlight natural textures, artisanal details, and the soothing qualities of key colour palettes. Versatility and Functionality: Emphasise garments that serve multiple purposes and adapt to changing lifestyles (e.g., swimwear as festival wear, officewear that transitions to evening). Highlight functional innovations like temperature regulation or wrinkle resistance. Sustainability Showcase: Clearly communicate the eco-credentials of materials and processes. The upcoming Digital Product Passport (from 2027) will necessitate transparency.

Pricing and Margin Considerations: Quiet Luxury Investment: Consumers investing in timeless, high-quality pieces may accept higher price points if durability and craftsmanship are evident. Value in Innovation: Sustainable innovations and advanced textile technologies can justify premium pricing, provided benefits are clearly communicated.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Authenticity as Differentiator: Brands that genuinely embody sustainability, inclusivity, and craftsmanship will stand out. Agility in Response: The market is in transition; brands that can adapt quickly to shifting consumer sentiments and supply chain realities will fare better.

Pre-Order Strategy: Optimal Timing: Align pre-orders with key industry showcases and trend releases, but build in flexibility for potential market shifts. Demand Forecasting: Utilize data analytics alongside trend insights. Focus on core essentials that align with longevity and quiet luxury, balanced with carefully selected trend-driven pieces. The desire for "renewal, nostalgia, and craftsmanship" suggests a market for both comforting familiarity and unique finds. Risk Mitigation: Prioritise durable, high-quality materials to reduce returns and enhance consumer satisfaction. Given the "transitional period" and potential for societal "eruption," a flexible inventory strategy that can respond to sudden shifts in demand or mood will be crucial. Consider smaller, more frequent drops for trend-sensitive items.



By focusing on these key trends and strategic considerations, fashion executives can curate SS26 collections that are not only aesthetically compelling but also resonate deeply with the evolving values and desires of the modern consumer, fostering a more resilient and transparent industry.

