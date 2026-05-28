Spring/Summer 2027 Trend Report: Navigating a Polycrisis Season of Pleasure, Protection and the Quiet Return of Elegance

Executive summary: A confluence of held polarities and considered pleasure defines SS27

The spring/summer 2027 season arrives in a global context trend forecasters describe with unusual unanimity. WGSN and Coloro frame 2027 as a "polycrisis" that will push consumers toward community and nature. David Shah, speaking at Mare di Moda, reads the moment commercially: ‘People are travelling, but they are no longer buying.' Premium brands must now justify price with tangible value rather than ostentation. Texworld Apparel Sourcing's Very Middle Ages trend book reads the present as a moment of ‘geopolitical tensions, social expectations, digital transformations, shifting markets', proposing a reinvented past as a magnifying mirror of contemporary anxieties. Lidewij Edelkoort, opening her SS27 seminar at Modefabriek, put it most plainly: ‘Doing this work is becoming more and more difficult, almost every day.'

SS27 is not a season of breakthrough trends but a season of held contradictions — what WGSN names as the defining theme of 2027, ‘interconnectedness between polarities'. Five overarching themes recur across the forecasts gathered here. ‘Held Polarities' sits at the centre, with collections refusing to choose between protection and provocation, modesty and excess, romance and armour. ‘Considered Pleasure' captures both Munich Fabric Start's motto of ‘Pleasure' and Ellen Haeser's call for ‘positive frugality'. ‘The Return of Elegance' marks the end of streetwear's dominance and the rehabilitation of the waist and tailoring. ‘Imperfection and the Human Mark' positions handcraft, patina and visible making as the counter-signal to AI-generated polish. And ‘Layering as Language' — Edelkoort's central manifesto for the season — restores a vertical, compositional grammar to a wardrobe she describes as having become ‘flat'. Together, in Shah's reading, fashion ‘is no longer just trying to fix the world; it seeks to feel it again, to reconnect with materials, emotion and the pleasure of existence'.

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Luminous Blue at Jil Sander SS26 Ready to Wear (patent leather and coated high-shine surfaces) , Chanel OFF26 Pre-Fall Women & Jil Sander SS26 - Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Trend narratives for SS27

The season will be shaped by three core narratives, each appealing to distinct consumer mindsets yet interconnected by the overarching themes of polarity, pleasure and the human mark.

Narrative one: Grounded domesticity; A turn toward food, family and considered frugality

Core Concept: SS27's first narrative places the domestic, the agricultural and the edible at the centre of fashion's imagination. Edelkoort's entire SS27 forecast — titled The Food of Fashion — derives both palette and silhouette from kitchens, markets and farms. ‘Frugal Fashion', she argues, marks ‘a clear shift away from streetwear' toward ‘cultural workwear and a more functional and above all more formal way of dressing'.

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Photos to illustrate Frugal fashion: Amiri Spring Summer 2026, Menswear & Antonio Marras SS26 Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Cultural Drivers: Three forces converge. Lucie Greene sees consumers moving from buying trends to buying brand identity: ‘buy less, but buy better.' Edwin van den Hoek's menswear ‘Authenticity' theme describes a redefined domestic sphere with the stay-at-home father at its centre, models walking the catwalk carrying leeks, and a palette that ‘evokes fields rather than concrete office parks'. Haeser's value-driven mindset and the rise of what she calls ‘expertise-retail' complete the picture, alongside Christine Boland's ‘Following Dynamics' — improvised in feel, considered in execution.

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Edwin van den Hoek. Trend Authenticity: reappraisal of the everyday. SS26: Rocha, Ouyang, Todd Snyder Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Target Consumer: The affluent millennial Greene describes — ‘less concerned with traditional brand status', prioritising perceived integrity, quality materials and durability. They shop the mid-to-high segment Greene identifies as ‘the sweet spot at the moment', moving between COS, Arket, Aligne, Rixo, ME+EM and Rise & Fall.

Visual Mood Board: Pleated trousers and matching denim suits with the shirt tucked in; linen shirts with tea-towel checks; chunky knits and the ‘fashionable farmer market charm' Edelkoort identifies at Batsheva and Ami Paris; vichy and handkerchief patterns. A palette pulled from cheese (light greyish yellows), milk (panna cotta rather than stark white), butterhead lettuce green, and Edelkoort's ‘Taste of Origins' — muted yellows, oranges and purples from Colombian and Mexican coloured corn and sweet potatoes. Waxed leather coats with what Edelkoort calls an ‘urban picnic' feel, and the cognac and chestnut browns Van den Hoek considers essential across product groups.

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Lidewij Edelkoort’s ‘The Charm of the Farmers’ Market’ SS27 trend in pictures: celebrating togetherness and everyday beauty through functional, lived-in garments—vichy checks, handkerchief patterns, pinafores, and simple graphic finishes at Credits: Tanner Fletcher FW26, Emilia Wickstead FW26, Tanner FW26 & Venerdi Pomeriggio F26 & Tanner FW26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

SS27 Lidewij Edelkoort trend prediction in pictures: ‘The Culture of Cheese,’ featuring new yellow neutrals that pair surprisingly well with grey Credits: Christian Dior FW26, Time FW26, Carven FW26, Anteprima FW26 & Ujoh FW26 - Ready to Wear on top. Calvin Klein FW26, Time FW26 and Ujoh FW26 at the bottom. ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Lidewij Edelkoort’s ‘Taste of Origins’ SS27 trend in pictures: dark pastels like Old Rose, alongside soft neutral hues inspired by Colombian and Mexican ingredients—yellows, oranges, and purples that mix freely and harmoniously Credits: Casa Preti FW26 - Ready to Wear & Saint Laurent FW26 Ready to Wear ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Colours at Chanel Ready to Wear Fall Winter 2026 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Waxed leather coats. Balenciaga OFF26- PreFall Women, Loewe FW26, Jil Sander SS26 & Loewe FW26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Narrative two: Armoured romance; Protection and provocation in a single silhouette

Core Concept: The second narrative is the most overtly polarised. It holds protection and provocation in the same look — corsetry that armours and entices, transparency over coated surfaces, formal tailoring softened by lace and embroidery. Texworld's Very Middle Ages frames the season as ‘a reworked, digital, imagined Middle Ages used as a metaphor for current upheavals', proposing clothing ‘as a tool of protection, affirmation, resistance, or transformation'. Shah identifies the same dualism: ‘Saint-Tropez is no longer the temple of nudity and freedom; today, the talk is of traditional weddings, sobriety and religion', yet ‘the rich are starting to show they are rich again'.

Cultural Drivers: WGSN positions Luminous Blue, the Colour of the Year for 2027, as ‘both mysterious and eccentric', providing ‘a sensory link to tradition, culture and wisdom'. Boland's ‘Liberating Conventions' identifies a return of conservatism expressed through ‘blending codes' — combining eras layer by layer. Van den Hoek's ‘Unconventional' theme brings 18th- and 19th-century paintings into the male wardrobe: ‘the tie becomes slimmer and is tied more softly; trousers are allowed a slight puff; and lace flowers and embroidery are returning'. At Munich Fabric Start, the o/m Collective confirms the directional shift: ‘The last few years were defined by oversized looks; now the waist is making a comeback.' Shah locates the political register: ‘Street style and sneakers are dead; everything is becoming elegant.'

Target Consumer: Plural by design. At one end, the consumer Shah identifies as drawn to ‘asserted modesty' and a ‘need for guidance and stability'. At the other, the consumer seeking what he calls ‘desired' fashion — ‘happy endings, tenderness, flowers and sensual textures'. The bridal customer sits at this intersection: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week SS27 confirmed a structured, high-necked, corseted direction set in part by Lauren Sánchez's Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown, while New York Fashion Week Bridal showed sweetheart, cat-eye and basque-waisted silhouettes alongside pink-and-blush gowns and statement mantilla-style veils.

Visual Mood Board: Structured corset bodices and basque waists; voluminous bubble skirts in jacquard and Mikado; A-line gowns; column dresses with dramatic trains; statement veils sitting flat over the head like a soft-focus filter. In ready-to-wear, bubble silhouettes echo Balenciaga; in menswear, slim ties, lace flowers and embroidery on sharply tailored shirts, and Sacai-style re-assemblages of heritage and contemporary. From Texworld's ‘Speculative Crusade', a martial palette of dark reds and browns, textured blacks, military khaki and burnt chrome; from ‘Nuclear Sorcery', iridescent organza, foamy knits and second-skin jerseys in spectral purples, carmine red, opaline and ‘radioactive' greens. WGSN's Energy Orange and Pop Pink punctuate; Luminous Blue grounds the whole.

WGSN and Coloro's Key Colours for SS27. Credits: WGSN / Coloro.

Narrative three: The human mark; Imperfection, patina and craft as counter-code

Core Concept: The third narrative is the most coherent across forecasters: in a world saturated with AI-generated images and machine polish, the visible mark of the human hand becomes both aesthetic and ethical signal. Boland names this ‘Making Sense' — ‘exuberant expression', work where ‘you can see that it cannot be made by a machine'. Van den Hoek calls it ‘Handmade' and argues that ‘AI simply cannot handle the creative part'. At Munich Fabric Start, Tilmann Wröbel of Monsieur-T. built his denim direction around ‘Imperfection': ‘In a world that appears increasingly perfected, polished and interchangeable due to mass-produced AI images, the imperfect is what captures attention and allows for identification.'

Cultural Drivers: Volker Orthmann and Katharina Majorek of the o/m Collective identify natural fibres, craftsmanship and ‘genuine patina' as the new status markers: ‘There is a strong cultural need for an authentic material experience. Genuine creativity will gain new importance because people are tired of the AI-generated content.' Edelkoort's ‘Fibrous Fashion' treats textile as a spatial medium — ‘built up through wrapping, gathering, smocking, pleating and embroidery'. Rio de Janeiro Fashion Week's ‘Opulent Maximalism' celebrated Brazilian heritage through ‘meticulous artisanal craftsmanship'; its ‘Openweave Textures' positioned crochet and lattice knits as ‘coastal luxury'. Fashion in Helsinki operates from the same premise at a community scale, prioritising the design-driven and heritage-rooted over commercially driven scale.

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Making Sense by Boland in pictures. Burberry SS26, Altuzarra SS26, Bottega Veneta SS26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Target Consumer: The individualist Boland describes — drawn to ‘the joy of mixing and being unique', who finds value in ‘intricate handiwork and minor imperfections' as ‘clear evidence of the human touch'. Increasingly, this consumer expects sustainability credentials embedded in product rather than communicated through marketing. Greene observes that sustainability ‘no longer resonates as a headline driver' but ‘has really moved toward material value' — fabric innovation, performance and quality. Haeser frames the same shift through service: brands that survive ‘dare to shift their business model from volume to knowledge, service and meaning'.

Visual Mood Board: Fringes, knitwear, crinkle and loop yarns; lace and embroidery, named at Munich Fabric Start as ‘a growth market — they can be used to justify higher prices'. Coloured flock prints and yarn-shrinking heat treatments at Isko; Acne's printed digital denim. Ostrich-feather plumes, raffia-like materials and 3D-printed laser-cut fabric ‘plumes' at Rio. Sculptural pleating and modular construction in the manner of Dover Street Market's Kei Ninomiya, known for ‘sculptural approach and impeccable workmanship'. Demeter-certified biodynamic cottons from the Loads project; organic Pima cottons from Cotonea; fabrics dyed with biodynamically grown plant-based dyes. Cognac and chestnut browns from naturally dyed leather with what Van den Hoek calls ‘an interesting, faded, vintage effect'.

Product-specific trend analysis

Colour palettes

SS27's chromatic story is led by WGSN and Coloro's five key colours: Luminous Blue (Coloro 125–28–38), Colour of the Year, ‘mysterious and eccentric'; Energy Orange (018–57–34), ‘a high-vibrancy hue that demonstrates resilience in the face of change'; Pop Pink (151–73–22), a softer lilac pink for ‘serious and unserious fun'; Meadowland Green (050–61–19), a mid-green serving a ‘return to basics'; and Clay (014–60–13), a warm earthy brown with cooling properties and a pink undertone. These are joined by:

Earthy and natural tones: Cognac and chestnut browns named by Van den Hoek as essential across product groups; the warm cream, beige, brown and white base palette confirmed by Milano Unica's ‘Natural' theme.

Cognac and chestnut browns named by Van den Hoek as essential across product groups; the warm cream, beige, brown and white base palette confirmed by Milano Unica's ‘Natural' theme. Soothing neutrals and food-derived pastels: Edelkoort's cheese-yellow greyish neutrals, ‘milk' (more panna cotta than stark white), and dark pastels including old rose paired with chocolate tones. Première Vision's pale pink, associated by perfumer Sidonie Lancesseur of Robertet with ylang-ylang for a ‘creamy, comforting' note.

Edelkoort's cheese-yellow greyish neutrals, ‘milk' (more panna cotta than stark white), and dark pastels including old rose paired with chocolate tones. Première Vision's pale pink, associated by perfumer Sidonie Lancesseur of Robertet with ylang-ylang for a ‘creamy, comforting' note. Vibrant accents: Shades of yellow and orange named by o/m Collective as dominant for summer 2027; Edelkoort's ‘Citrus' palette spanning pure lemon yellow to yellow-green and orange-inflected tones; saturated red, blue and bright orange under Milano Unica's ‘Sun' theme.

Shades of yellow and orange named by o/m Collective as dominant for summer 2027; Edelkoort's ‘Citrus' palette spanning pure lemon yellow to yellow-green and orange-inflected tones; saturated red, blue and bright orange under Milano Unica's ‘Sun' theme. Deep and mysterious hues: Texworld's spectral purples and carmine red under ‘Nuclear Sorcery'; dark reds and browns, textured blacks, military khaki and burnt chrome under ‘Speculative Crusade'; steel grey, charcoal black and silver holographic accents under ‘Digital Lordship'; and the ‘icy blue, algorithmic aesthetic' of ‘Data Inquisition'. Edelkoort's ‘Consumption of Grey' expands grey from almost-black to mauve-tinged tones inspired by ceramics and metals — ‘the new metal might be tin'.

Texworld's spectral purples and carmine red under ‘Nuclear Sorcery'; dark reds and browns, textured blacks, military khaki and burnt chrome under ‘Speculative Crusade'; steel grey, charcoal black and silver holographic accents under ‘Digital Lordship'; and the ‘icy blue, algorithmic aesthetic' of ‘Data Inquisition'. Edelkoort's ‘Consumption of Grey' expands grey from almost-black to mauve-tinged tones inspired by ceramics and metals — ‘the new metal might be tin'. Concept palettes: Milano Unica's ‘Natural', ‘Shadow' and ‘Sun'. Edelkoort's ‘Taste of Origins' (yellow, orange and purple from coloured corn and sweet potatoes) and ‘The Charm of the Farmers' Market' (graphic, with vichy and handkerchief patterns).

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Shades of orange will be important in the SS27 season. Credits: Munich Fabric Start.

The colour yellow/citrus in fabrics. Credits: Munich Fabric Start

Lidewij Edelkoort’s ‘Milk’ SS27 trend in pictures: soft panna cotta tones symbolizing purity and understated beauty at Credits: Victoria Beckham FW26, Calvin Klein FW26, Carven FW26 and Christian Dior FW26 Ready to Wear ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Fabrics, materials & innovation

Materiality in SS27 is defined by tactility, the renaissance of natural fibres, and an explicit retreat from machine-polished surfaces.

Natural fibres reign: Milano Unica reports the material selection ‘favours fabrics made predominantly from natural fibres'. Trending fabrics include printed or pleated viscose georgette, cotton gabardine, stretch cotton or linen twill, embossed and slub-effect canvases, raw linen-blend canvases, embroidered or printed linen and cotton canvases, yarn-dyed tweeds with luminous inserts, seersucker, fine poplins, cotton oxfords, cotton macramé, mélange cool wools, washed and flocked denims, and linen terrycloths.

Milano Unica reports the material selection ‘favours fabrics made predominantly from natural fibres'. Trending fabrics include printed or pleated viscose georgette, cotton gabardine, stretch cotton or linen twill, embossed and slub-effect canvases, raw linen-blend canvases, embroidered or printed linen and cotton canvases, yarn-dyed tweeds with luminous inserts, seersucker, fine poplins, cotton oxfords, cotton macramé, mélange cool wools, washed and flocked denims, and linen terrycloths. Surface and texture: o/m Collective name ‘fringes, knitwear, crinkle and loop yarns' as central, with lace and embroidery a ‘growth market'. Isko shows shrunken-yarn denims, crinkle finishes and coloured flock prints. Milano Unica's ‘Shadow' theme adds luminous jacquards, coated or lacquered leather-effect fabrics, transparencies, tone-on-tone animal prints, and fluid shiny jerseys; its ‘Sun' theme emphasises compact jerseys with iridescent finishes for ‘luminosity and brilliance'. Edelkoort's ‘Frenetic Fashion' contributes patent leather and coated high-shine surfaces; her ‘Fibrous Fashion' calls for wrapping, gathering, smocking, pleating and embroidery as design grammar.

o/m Collective name ‘fringes, knitwear, crinkle and loop yarns' as central, with lace and embroidery a ‘growth market'. Isko shows shrunken-yarn denims, crinkle finishes and coloured flock prints. Milano Unica's ‘Shadow' theme adds luminous jacquards, coated or lacquered leather-effect fabrics, transparencies, tone-on-tone animal prints, and fluid shiny jerseys; its ‘Sun' theme emphasises compact jerseys with iridescent finishes for ‘luminosity and brilliance'. Edelkoort's ‘Frenetic Fashion' contributes patent leather and coated high-shine surfaces; her ‘Fibrous Fashion' calls for wrapping, gathering, smocking, pleating and embroidery as design grammar. Performance and protection: Shah's ‘Hybridisation' direction names smart, UV-resistant, salt-resistant, quick-dry and breathable textiles, ‘while retaining a touch of softness and lightness'. Sportswear continues to grow ‘nearly 7 percent' annually. Greene predicts high-tech and biotech fabrics will play an increasingly important role, citing Patagonia, Sweaty Betty, Arc'teryx, Acronym and Vollebak as the leading examples of fabric innovation embedded in product rather than communicated through marketing.

Shah's ‘Hybridisation' direction names smart, UV-resistant, salt-resistant, quick-dry and breathable textiles, ‘while retaining a touch of softness and lightness'. Sportswear continues to grow ‘nearly 7 percent' annually. Greene predicts high-tech and biotech fabrics will play an increasingly important role, citing Patagonia, Sweaty Betty, Arc'teryx, Acronym and Vollebak as the leading examples of fabric innovation embedded in product rather than communicated through marketing. Denim specifics: Wröbel's ‘Imperfection' direction at Bluezone manifests through shrunken yarns, crinkle finishes, coloured flock prints and stronger textures. Acne is cited for digital denim — ‘printing cotton twill with a denim look, eliminating the drawbacks of classic washes or distressed techniques in terms of durability and resource consumption' — extended even to printed accessories such as chains and patches.

Wröbel's ‘Imperfection' direction at Bluezone manifests through shrunken yarns, crinkle finishes, coloured flock prints and stronger textures. Acne is cited for digital denim — ‘printing cotton twill with a denim look, eliminating the drawbacks of classic washes or distressed techniques in terms of durability and resource consumption' — extended even to printed accessories such as chains and patches. Eco-innovation focus: Edelkoort's Q&A assessment is blunt — sustainability ‘has taken a back burner due to what's going on in the world' — and Tilmann Wröbel of Monsieur-T. concurs from Munich Fabric Start that it ‘has lost its sexiness'. Both arrive at the same conclusion: ‘There is no alternative.' That tension is visible in concrete launches at the same fair. Cotonea introduced fabrics from rare, GOTS-certified organic Pima cotton grown by US farmers under fixed-purchase agreements. Loads, with a Dutch Demeter farm and the UK-based NGO Dirt, premiered the first Demeter-certified textile — biodynamically grown Egyptian cotton dyed with biodynamically grown plant-based dyes, five dyes at launch — differentiating from GOTS through complete avoidance of synthetic chemicals and a regenerative-agriculture method that prohibits practices like ploughing.

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Pleating, wrapping, ruching, smocking and draping at Fendi Resort Women Off Season 2027, Christian Dior SS26, Victoria Beckham FW26, Christian Dior Couture, Jacquemus FW26 & Jacquemus SS26, Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Silhouettes, shapes & key items

SS27 silhouettes hold the season's central polarities — protection and provocation, ease and structure — within single garments and looks.

Womenswear: Return of the waist: o/m Collective and David Shah both confirmed at Munich Fabric Start that ‘the waist is making a comeback' after years of oversized dominance. New silhouettes feature balloon shapes, ruffles and peplums. Edelkoort's ‘Craft of Black' makes the waist ‘a focal point, often tightly wrapped or belted'; the double belt returns as an accessory. Structured bridal codes: From Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week, the ‘Top Model' silhouette — high neckline, long sleeves, corseted bodice. ‘Bubble Up' volumes in jacquard and Mikado; ‘Maximalist Romance' through 3D rosette details and tulle-organza ruffles; ‘Modern Minimalism' in clean architectural draping at Sophia Lopez, Allure and Stephane Rolland. From New York Bridal SS27: sculpted necklines (sweetheart, cat-eye, scalloped), basque-waist gowns, A-line silhouettes, sculpted ball gowns, column gowns with trains, pink-and-blush gowns, and statement mantilla-style veils. Layering as language: Edelkoort's central manifesto. ‘Now everything in a store is flat. There is nothing more boring, obviously, than having clothes the same length on top of each other, because you can't play. Fashion no longer moves.' Her ‘Sandwich Sensation' translates layering into multicoloured construction, crochet and textile assemblages built from ‘the rest of the rest'.

Menswear: Van den Hoek's four themes span the range. ‘Authenticity' brings revived pleated trousers, matching denim suits with the shirt tucked in, linen shirts with tea-towel checks and chunky knits. ‘Innovation' contributes hyperbolic-fantasy jacquards, knits ‘reminiscent of glass', oily coatings on synthetics, high-shine leather and transparent layered bomber jackets at System and Lacoste. ‘Unconventional' supplies slimmer, softly-tied ties, slight-puff trousers, lace flowers and embroidery on sharply tailored shirts, and Sacai-style re-assemblages. ‘Handmade' shifts the palette to cognac and chestnut browns through naturally dyed leather with a ‘faded, vintage effect'.

Van den Hoek's four themes span the range. ‘Authenticity' brings revived pleated trousers, matching denim suits with the shirt tucked in, linen shirts with tea-towel checks and chunky knits. ‘Innovation' contributes hyperbolic-fantasy jacquards, knits ‘reminiscent of glass', oily coatings on synthetics, high-shine leather and transparent layered bomber jackets at System and Lacoste. ‘Unconventional' supplies slimmer, softly-tied ties, slight-puff trousers, lace flowers and embroidery on sharply tailored shirts, and Sacai-style re-assemblages. ‘Handmade' shifts the palette to cognac and chestnut browns through naturally dyed leather with a ‘faded, vintage effect'. Gender-fluid silhouettes: Rio's ‘Suits' trend showed men's-style three-piece tailoring on women's runways at Aluf, Apartamento 03, Helo Rocha and Lucas Leao — a counter to streetwear and a confirmation of Shah's observation that ‘everything is becoming elegant'.

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Edwin van der Hoek shift Handmade: imperfection lets fashion breathe. Illustrative image to Handmade' shifts the palette to cognac and chestnut browns through naturally dyed leather with a ‘faded, vintage effect'. SS26: Balmain, Camperlab, Amiri Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Cavia SS25 - Ready to Wear & Daniela Gregis Fall Winter 2025, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Prints, patterns & graphics

SS27 prints largely retreat from explicit floral spectacle, settling instead into texture, heritage code and conceptual hybrids.

Heritage and craft-inspired: Vichy checks, handkerchief patterns and traditional farmer-garment motifs under Edelkoort's ‘Charm of the Farmers' Market'; tea-towel checks on linen shirting; historical wallpaper motifs and ethnic prints hidden in the lining of sharp tuxedos in Van den Hoek's ‘Unconventional'. Milano Unica reports florals ‘more muted and discreet than in previous seasons', with lace and macramé carrying regular patterns rather than literal flowers.

Vichy checks, handkerchief patterns and traditional farmer-garment motifs under Edelkoort's ‘Charm of the Farmers' Market'; tea-towel checks on linen shirting; historical wallpaper motifs and ethnic prints hidden in the lining of sharp tuxedos in Van den Hoek's ‘Unconventional'. Milano Unica reports florals ‘more muted and discreet than in previous seasons', with lace and macramé carrying regular patterns rather than literal flowers. Animal and geometric: Tone-on-tone animal prints under Milano Unica's ‘Shadow' theme; geometric patterns, stripes, bars and checks under its ‘Sun' theme. Shah anticipates shaded and ‘ombre' stripes.

Tone-on-tone animal prints under Milano Unica's ‘Shadow' theme; geometric patterns, stripes, bars and checks under its ‘Sun' theme. Shah anticipates shaded and ‘ombre' stripes. Food-derived botanicals: Edelkoort's palettes — built from butterhead lettuce, leeks, sweet potatoes, coloured corn, berries, peppers. Openwork and smock as surface graphics: Edelkoort's ‘Frolic Fashion' direction adds ‘smock effects, openworked fabrics and delicate transparencies' in soft berry tones of pink, white and red — closer to surface construction than to printed pattern, but reading visually as botanical lightness on the body..

Edelkoort's palettes — built from butterhead lettuce, leeks, sweet potatoes, coloured corn, berries, peppers. Openwork and smock as surface graphics: Edelkoort's ‘Frolic Fashion' direction adds ‘smock effects, openworked fabrics and delicate transparencies' in soft berry tones of pink, white and red — closer to surface construction than to printed pattern, but reading visually as botanical lightness on the body.. Digital and algorithmic: Van den Hoek identifies ‘colour gradients that seem to originate from rendering software rather than nature'. Texworld's ‘Data Inquisition' proposes clothing as ‘an interface, a second skin, an extension of the digital self', in an ‘icy blue, algorithmic aesthetic'.

Van den Hoek identifies ‘colour gradients that seem to originate from rendering software rather than nature'. Texworld's ‘Data Inquisition' proposes clothing as ‘an interface, a second skin, an extension of the digital self', in an ‘icy blue, algorithmic aesthetic'. Placement and scale: All-over prints on lightweight summer fabrics; localised embroidery and lace appliqué on bridal veils and tailored shirts; stenciled and laser-cut details on denim; Rio's 3D-printed feathered fabric ‘plumes' at Lucas Leao.

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Edwin van den Hoek SS27: Innovation: fusion of digital and material. Illustrative imags from Bluemarble FW25, Lacoste SS25, System SS26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Accessories

Footwear: : The category's directional shift comes from Munich Fabric Start, where Katharina Majorek of o/m Collective declared ‘Street style and sneakers are dead; everything is becoming elegant.' Within Edelkoort's ‘Frolic Fashion' styling, pink open-knit socks worn with heels — ‘distinctly girlish, light-hearted and cute' — point to a playful counter-current.

: The category's directional shift comes from Munich Fabric Start, where Katharina Majorek of o/m Collective declared ‘Street style and sneakers are dead; everything is becoming elegant.' Within Edelkoort's ‘Frolic Fashion' styling, pink open-knit socks worn with heels — ‘distinctly girlish, light-hearted and cute' — point to a playful counter-current. Bags: Milano Unica reports that accessories ‘show a preference for raw materials' enriched with metallic details or elements made from recycled plastic and rubber — ‘an approach focused on material, functionality and sustainability'. Acne's printed denim accessories — chains and patches — exemplify the digital-denim crossover.

Milano Unica reports that accessories ‘show a preference for raw materials' enriched with metallic details or elements made from recycled plastic and rubber — ‘an approach focused on material, functionality and sustainability'. Acne's printed denim accessories — chains and patches — exemplify the digital-denim crossover. Belts: Edelkoort flags the double belt's return as ‘a comeback as an accessory', tied to the waist's renewed importance.

Edelkoort flags the double belt's return as ‘a comeback as an accessory', tied to the waist's renewed importance. Bridal veils: From New York Fashion Week Bridal, the season's signature accessory: ‘statement veils' that sit flat over the head ‘like a classic mantilla, creating a stunning frame for the bride's face and shoulders, acting like a soft-focus filter'.

From New York Fashion Week Bridal, the season's signature accessory: ‘statement veils' that sit flat over the head ‘like a classic mantilla, creating a stunning frame for the bride's face and shoulders, acting like a soft-focus filter'. Eyewear: Van den Hoek identifies ‘futuristic sunglasses moulded around the head in geometric lines' within his ‘Innovation' theme.

Van den Hoek identifies ‘futuristic sunglasses moulded around the head in geometric lines' within his ‘Innovation' theme. Other: Texworld's ‘Data Inquisition' direction proposes garments ‘adjusted with interchangeable modules' — a wearable-tech-adjacent accessory logic.

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Statement veil from the New York Fashion Week Bridal week Credits: Alon Livne brd PO S27 007 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The Craft on black fashion trend & the double belt as accessory. Spotted at Max Mara Women Runway Show Fall Winter 2025Credits: Max Mara

Styling directions

Layering: The defining styling instruction of the season, repeated across forecasters. Edelkoort urges the industry to ‘reintroduce the layering process. Differences in length also create a more complete message in how people dress.'

The defining styling instruction of the season, repeated across forecasters. Edelkoort urges the industry to ‘reintroduce the layering process. Differences in length also create a more complete message in how people dress.' Proportion play with renewed waist: Balloon shapes, ruffles and peplums, with the waist re-emphasised after years of oversized silhouettes.

Balloon shapes, ruffles and peplums, with the waist re-emphasised after years of oversized silhouettes. High–low mixing across eras: Boland's ‘Liberating Conventions' calls for combining diverse styles, prints and decades ‘layer by layer', and mixing occasions — ‘eveningwear with a casual sweatshirt', as Chanel, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga have already shown.

Boland's ‘Liberating Conventions' calls for combining diverse styles, prints and decades ‘layer by layer', and mixing occasions — ‘eveningwear with a casual sweatshirt', as Chanel, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga have already shown. Quiet luxury, recalibrated: Greene's ‘mid-to-high segment' positioning translates into styling that prioritises perceived integrity over logo visibility. Shah's ‘Sober luxury' direction adds ‘solid tones, expensive minimalism' to the wardrobe.

Greene's ‘mid-to-high segment' positioning translates into styling that prioritises perceived integrity over logo visibility. Shah's ‘Sober luxury' direction adds ‘solid tones, expensive minimalism' to the wardrobe. Considered exuberance: Shah's ‘Exuberance' signal — ‘the end of minimalism: a return to "showing off," vibrant materials and visual joy' — sits alongside the modest direction rather than replacing it, often in the same wardrobe.

Shah's ‘Exuberance' signal — ‘the end of minimalism: a return to "showing off," vibrant materials and visual joy' — sits alongside the modest direction rather than replacing it, often in the same wardrobe. Kidulting accents: Shah's fifth signal — ‘nostalgia and the sweetness of childhood' (think Labubu) — manifests through cute, naive details, pink open-knit socks in heels (Edelkoort's ‘Frolic Fashion'), and toy-influenced graphic touches.

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Boland's ‘Liberating Conventions' calls for combining diverse styles, prints and decades ‘layer by layer', and mixing occasions — ‘eveningwear with a casual sweatshirt. Credits: Chanel OFF26 - Pre-Fall Women, Chanel Matthew Blazy closing look SS26 show & Bottega Veneta SS26 - Ready to Wear ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Commercial insights & buyer actionability

SS27 lands in a commercial environment David Shah characterises plainly: ‘People are travelling, but they are no longer buying.' The global middle class is willing to pay a premium for experiences but hesitates to invest in clothing; recent luxury scandals, notably around Loro Piana, have hardened consumer scepticism. Premium brands must now justify price with ‘tangible, measurable value supported by a coherent narrative'. Munich Fabric Start reported its booked space roughly 20 percent smaller than the previous edition, with design teams downsized and order budgets adjusted. This is not a season for speculative range-building.

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Munich Fabric Start in January 2026. Credits: Munich Fabric Start

Retail translation and merchandising: Storytelling is key: Each of the season's three narratives — grounded domesticity, armoured romance and the human mark — carries a distinct visual moodboard and consumer profile suitable for in-store and digital merchandising. Forecaster-specific frameworks add finer thematic granularity: Edelkoort's food-derived palettes, Texworld's four Very Middle Ages universes (Digital Lordship, Nuclear Sorcery, Speculative Crusade, Data Inquisition), and Shah's five signals (Hybridisation, Emotion, Protection, Kidulting, Exuberance). Versatility and functionality: Garments that hold contradictions — formal yet comfortable, protective yet expressive, sportive yet elegant — earn shelf space. Shah names ‘hybrid fun' as the year's defining textile direction, blending technical aesthetics with sensory emotion. Sustainability re-framed as material value: Greene observes sustainability ‘no longer resonates as a headline driver' but has ‘moved toward material value'. Communicate fibre origin, finish, durability and innovation rather than abstract sustainability claims.

Pricing and margin considerations: Mid-to-high as the sweet spot: Greene's commercial reading is decisive: ‘That mid-to-high segment is the sweet spot at the moment.' Luxury has been undermined by what she calls ‘egregious inflation'; the elevation of COS, Arket, Zara, Aligne, Rixo, ME+EM and Rise & Fall represents the strongest current opportunity. Value in innovation: Lace and embroidery, o/m Collective notes, ‘are a growth market — they can be used to justify higher prices'. High-tech and biotech fabrics, performance finishes and certified natural fibres allow premium positioning without ostentation.

Competitive landscape analysis: Authenticity as differentiator: Haeser's argument that ‘the players who will remain relevant in 2030 are those who exchange a trend-driven mindset for a value-driven one' applies now. Brands with a clear philosophy, strong core product and visible craft will outperform brands that scale trend response. Retail as cultural infrastructure: Greene argues ‘people don't go to shops to buy a product anymore'. Stores function as ‘places where brands are experienced firsthand' — discovery, education and immersion. She points to Aimé Leon Dore as the telling example: ‘a fashion label that extends its universe through a café and even a streamed radio station', reflecting ‘a more fluid, multidisciplinary approach to retail, where fashion intersects with culture, lifestyle and categories such as home'. Agility through micro-production and reshoring: Haeser identifies ‘made-to-order, micro-production and even production in or near the store' as a credible direction. Reshoring is growing but has ‘hardly reached the average consumer yet' — early movers will own the narrative.

Pre-order strategy: Optimal timing: Munich Fabric Start has rescheduled its autumn edition from September to mid-July, with 80 percent of exhibitors and visitors in favour. Align pre-orders with this shifted cadence where possible. Demand forecasting: Shah's reading favours essentials that hold value across the season — hybrid sport-luxury pieces, performance fabrics, structured tailoring, considered formalwear — over trend-driven novelty. Kidulting, exuberance and craft signals can be addressed through capsule drops. Risk mitigation: With consumers in ‘saving mode', durable, high-quality materials reduce returns and improve full-price sell-through.



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Rixo shop-in-shop at Selfridges & Aligne Credits: Rixo by Megan Taylor & Aligne

By holding SS27's polarities rather than resolving them, fashion executives can curate collections that read as both protective and expressive, both grounded and joyful — collections that match a consumer who, in Shah's reading, ‘seeks to feel [the world] again, to reconnect with materials, emotion and the pleasure of existence'.