Spring/summer 2027 trends seen at Milano Unica

The trends for the spring/summer 2027 season showcased at Milano Unica, a trade fair that recently concluded in Milan, are led by the Natural and Shadow concepts. The Sun theme stands out for a broader and more detailed selection. It maintains strong consistency with the imagery and needs of the summer season.

The next edition of Milano Unica is scheduled for July.

The material selection favours fabrics made predominantly from natural fibres. These are enhanced by treatments and finishes that amplify their sensory and aesthetic qualities. More fluid materials and transparencies are enriched with luminous applications and all-over workmanship, emphasising lightness and movement.

Ample space is also dedicated to technical and comfortable fabrics, such as jersey and knits. These are present across all themes but offered in different weights, textures and colours.

Prints range from tone-on-tone animal prints for Shadow to geometric patterns, stripes, bars and checks for Sun and Natural. Prints with defined designs are limited. Florals are more muted and discreet than in previous seasons. Lace and macramé also feature regular patterns, with a limited presence of floral motifs.

In line with the fabrics, accessories also show a preference for raw materials. These are enriched with metallic details or elements made from recycled plastic and rubber. This confirms an approach focused on material, functionality and sustainability.

The colour palette follows the proposed colour cards, confirming a prevalence of neutral tones like beige, browns, cream and whites. There are specific variations for each theme: natural and bluish shades for Natural; sharp black and white contrasts for Shadow; and energetic accents of red, blue and bright orange for Sun.

Mu Cosmetic, SS27 trends Credits: Milano Unica

Exhibiting companies at Milano Unica interpreted the Natural theme with a wide selection of fabrics predominantly made from natural fibres. These are characterised by an essential, “raw” yet sophisticated look, with delicate washes and matte, powder or slightly reflective finishes. The offering highlights raw surfaces and breathable treatments, combining comfort with refined naturalness.

Trending fabrics include printed or pleated viscose georgette, solid-colour cotton gabardine, stretch cotton or linen twill, lightweight and breathable fabrics, solid-colour brocade fabrics, embossed and slub-effect canvases in natural fibres, raw linen-blend canvases, embroidered or printed linen and cotton canvases, and yarn-dyed tweeds with luminous inserts. Additionally, there are seersucker fabrics, printed or solid-colour poplins in natural fibres, floral laces, satin-finish and “second skin” effect jerseys, waffle-padded cotton-blend fabrics, solid-colour or printed chiffons, cotton oxfords, solid-colour worked organzas, cotton macramé, mélange cool wools, washed and flocked denims, and linen terrycloths.

The Shadows theme is distinguished by dramatic and sophisticated materials, with reflective surfaces and elegant finishes that enhance light and movement. The selection includes luminous jacquards, coated or lacquered leather-effect fabrics, transparencies, embroideries and applications, as well as tone-on-tone animal prints and fluid, shiny jerseys.

The Sun theme highlights breathable and lightweight fabrics ideal for summer. It combines crisp, fresh materials enriched with all-over prints, patterns and luminous applications with solid-colour technical stretch fabrics in bright, saturated colours. Particular attention is given to compact jerseys with iridescent finishes, which increase luminosity and brilliance

Mu Cosmetic, SS27 Credits: Milano Unica