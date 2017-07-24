SS18 Key Swimwear Concepts

Trendstop's swimwear experts present the key directions that will be informing the SS18 swimwear market. Fresh from the latest edition of the Moda City swimwear event in Paris and hot off the Resort SS18 runways, these not-to-be-missed trends showcase the silhouettes and styling techniques that will be crucial in inspiring your next collection. Our comprehensive lingerie and swim reports and specialist trade show coverage evaluate each trends commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three exciting SS18 swimwear directions. The One Shoulder Swimsuit illustrates SS18'S highly contemporary feel and minimal, modernist sensibility while The High Waist Bikini Bottom puts a fresh twist on classic, vintage style. Crochet Craft introduces a handcrafted aspect to technical fabrications, offering new opportunities for textural experimentation.

The One Shoulder Swimsuit

Contemporary swimwear combines fashion with performance. Streamlined silhouettes tap into the exposed shoulder trend with single asymmetric straps that compliment the contours of the body. Urban neutrals and sporty brights, minimal detailing and utilitarian hardware enhance SS18 swimwear's clean, modernist aesthetic.

Crochet Craft

Crochet, knit and crafty wovens are a key look for SS18. The handcrafted look works across swimwear categories from bikini tops to cover-ups and lends a new dimension to performance fabrics. Single colour looks put the focus on surface texture with contrast inserts, paneled constructions and interwoven effects.

The High Waist Bikini Bottom

Retro silhouettes make a comeback with high cut, high-waisted bikini bottoms. Vintage inspirations that flatter the figure are updated with pared back detailing and fresh white or cream colour-ways. Subtle ruching and textured fabrics give a nod to retro roots while minimal brush-stroke prints have a clean, contemporary sensibility.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Shaina Mote Resort 2018, Aquilano Rimondi Resort 2018, Icon by Cyell Spring Summer 2018, Despi Spring Summer 2018, Rosetta Getty Resort 2018, Caffe Swimwear Spring Summer 2018, Chanel Resort 2018, Arabella London Spring Summer 2018, Zimmermann Resort 2018.