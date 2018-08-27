SS19 Key Menswear Print & Graphics Directions

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers an insight into the key Spring/Summer 2019 print and graphics trends impacting the menswear market.

Trendstop's print team bring you the latest concepts that will be informing the menswear market into Spring/Summer 2019 and beyond. Our experts have analysed the best designer collections on the international catwalks as well as to provide the inspiration for your next print collection. Our comprehensive print and graphic reports, and specialist seasonal image galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three print and graphic directions that will be key to the men's SS19 season. Tropical motifs continue to be hugely influential on the print market, with Tropical Florals showing a more modernist and bold approach for SS19. In Text In Repeat, the long-running trend for typography is reworked as an all-over-print to create graphic optical illusions and display topical messages. A staple pattern for menswear, camo is updated for the digital age with deconstructed and pixelated effects in Decon Camo.

Tropical Florals

Tropical forest themes are translated predominantly through the use of non-photographic large-scale foliage and tropical style flowers. Scale is essential, with the larger the applications being the more directional execution. Modern art interpretations are simplified by a smaller colour palette.

Text In Repeat

Text takes centre stage to create subtle or in-your-face patterns, with strong anti-establishment or tongue-in-cheek messages. Branding makes a comeback with illusory all-over repeat patterns updating the bold type of previous seasons.

Decon Camo

Classic camo takes on a more fluid and impressionist form through digitalised influences and deconstructed formations. A pixelated, refracted feel is created through irregular repeats and print-on-print effects with accent colour highlights, moving camouflage prints away from a traditional khaki palette.

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop's Fall Winter 2018-19 Fast Fashion Print Directions report, a curated overview of the season's key print and graphic themes from the top international designers. Simply click the banner to receive your complimentary report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.

Images courtest of Trendstop, left to right: MSGM, Paul Smith, Alex Mullins, all Spring Summer 2018, MSGM, Palm Angels, Sacai, all Spring Summer 2018, Damir Doma, Liam Hodges, OAMC, all Spring Summer 2018