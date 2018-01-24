SS19 Key Womenswear Print Directions

Trendstop's print team bring you the latest concepts that will be informing the womenswear market into Spring/Summer 2019 and beyond. Our experts have analysed the best designer collections on the international catwalks as well as the latest looks seen on trendsetters from around the globe to provide the inspiration for your next print collection. Our comprehensive print reports and specialist, seasonal image galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three print and pattern directions that will be key to the SS19 season. 60s Ethnic looks at African aesthetics through a vintage lens as tribal patterns meet retro prints while typography with a feminist twist moves on the previous season's branded statements. All-over patterns make an impact in Full Body Canvas with a mix of ultra-vibrant, hyper contrasting print effects.

60's Ethnic

Ethnic aesthetics are transformed with a distinctively retro infusion. Tropical motifs and compact geometrics work together in a harmonic clash of patterns and highly saturated colours. Island florals and tribal prints are rendered with a 60s inspired graphic vibrancy.

Feminist Doodles

Doodled drawings adapt to a more feminine sensibility for the Spring/Summer 2019 season. Handwritten messages and scrapbook illustrations are enhanced with a delicately engineered linear approach, complementing minimalist monochrome palettes.

The Full Body Canvas

The body becomes a canvas in this energetic Spring/Summer direction. More is more, as scaled-up, statement geometrics layer over conversationals and heightened photographic contrasts and against bright accent blockings for a hyper collage effect.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Marc Jacobs Spring Summer 2018, London Street Style, Jour Ne, MM6 Maison Margiela, Oscar De La Renta, Rejina Pyo, Libertine Spring Summer 2018, Paris Street Style, Versace, Spring Summer 2018.