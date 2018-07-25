SS19 Men's Fast Fashion Colour Directions

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers an industry insider's guide to the key men's fast fashion colour directions from the Spring/Summer 2019 runways.

Trendstop's menswear experts bring you the essential looks from the international men's Fashion Week events that will be informing men's fast fashion colour into SS19 and beyond. As the trans-seasonal trend continues and the focus on easy wearability gains increased importance, the season's core, fashion and accent palettes are designed to work in harmony, comprising tones that can be easily mixed and matched or create a confident statement when worn top-to-toe. Our comprehensive colour forecasts evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three key men's colours that perform singly and as a combined palette. Black Forest introduces a more active feel to summer darks, evoking a subtle retro sports appeal. Blonde Camel illustrates the development of seasonal neutral tones while Fiery Orange elevates brights from accent colour status to punchy, all-over colour-way.

Black Forest

Dark shades continue into SS19 with Black Forest. Not just confined to formalwear, blackened shades of green offer a sporty injection to the palette and work particularly well with heated neutrals such as Blonde Camel and Fiery Orange brights.

Blonde Camel

Neutral shades are refreshed and refined for SS19, drawing inspiration from desert sandscapes. Blonde Camel evolves with a heated finish reminiscent of blanched dunes, providing seasonal newness to casual tailoring and smartened-up streetwear.

Fiery Orange

The colour of the moment, Fiery Orange is transitioning from winter in combination with the season's new neutrals. An ideal pairing with Blonde Camel, this bright orange/red works well as an all-over statement, particularly for the sports and outdoor/active markets.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Juun J, Hermes, N21 | Dior Homme, Kenzo, Acne Studios | Qasimi, What We Wear, Astrid Andersen | all Spring Summer 2019