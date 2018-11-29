SS20 Men's Fast Fashion Print Directions

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers an insight into the key Spring/Summer 2020 print trends impacting the fast fashion menswear market.

Trendstop's print team bring you the latest fast fashion directions that will be inspiring menswear print and pattern into Spring/Summer 2020 and beyond. Our experts have analysed the key designer collections from the international catwalks, introducing the essential themes that will inform your next print collection. Our comprehensive print and graphic reports, and specialist seasonal image galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three fast-fashion print directions that will be making a splash on the SS20 menswear scene. A streetwear aesthetic underpins the season's print motifs as cityscapes and graffiti refresh tropical prints in Hawaiian Surf Club and a sporty colour palette urbanises global inspirations in Digital Tribes. Typo-Patterns sees statement messages transformed into optical illusions through abstract placement and unexpected distortion.

Typo-Patterns

All-over typography takes on a more streetwear influence for SS20 with urban-infused graphics sending new messages. Hidden slogans, reverted and rotated text, create optical pattern movements with image layering providing further distortion. Minimal colour usage and monochrome pallets lend added impact to statement prints.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Fendi, Dior Homme, Valentino, all Spring Summer 2019

Digital Tribes

Traditional tribal imagery is reinvented for SS20 with clean and contemporary digital executions. A maximalist approach sees heavy paint applications, abstracted mask motifs applied as large-scale all-over prints. Striking graphic outlines and a sports-inspired colour palette reinvent tribal themes for the modern man.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Agnes B, Faith Connexion, Henrik Vibskov, all Spring Summer 2019

Hawaiian Surf Club

The ongoing tropical trend hits the beaches of California with a new street surfer attitude for SS20. Colours are hyper-energised as palm tree, hibiscus and beach motifs are mixed with city skylines, flaming graphics and graffiti art for a high-summer urban flavour.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Liam Hodges, Valentino, MSGM, all Spring Summer 2019

