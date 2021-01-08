SS21 menswear material trends

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers the essential international Men’s Spring Summer Fashion Weeks material directions that will be informing SS21 and beyond.

Classic material constructions and surfacing techniques are revived for SS21, given a modern edge via the addition of performance sports influences. The trend for embracing natural materials and handcrafted aesthetics brings new depth and dimension to the season, as designers incorporate contrasting elements into contemporary casuals.

Tech Pleats (Please)

The iconic designs created by Issey Miyake reignite classic pleating and ribbing techniques. A tech twist sees texture applied to performance infused materials and subtle sports-inspired silhouettes. A soft, structural look is given to technical knits with raised seam details and crisp coatings finishes further enhancing surface finishes.

Linen City Limits

Traditional natural linens are reimagined for the modern man in sport or streetwear-inspired silhouettes. Lightweight handles have a soft fluidity right for summer while thicker weights with a more structured feel, lend themselves to contemporary, transeasonal pieces that channel a clean-lined utilitarianism.

Vintage Sport Patchwork

A focus on crafting and hand making sees athleisure and sports shapes reworked via artisanal patched and pieced constructions. Technical sweats and jackets are combined with chunky handknits, whilst the mixing and matching of performance fabrics with upcycled, vintage materials creates fresh contrasts, highlighted by bold colour blocking.

